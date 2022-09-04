Coronavirus: 600 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Reported In Karnataka

Karnataka on Sunday reported 600 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two deaths, taking the total infected and fatalities till date to 40,54,746 and 40,205 respectively, the Health Department said.

The day saw 589 people getting discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,09,287 so far, according to a bulletin.

Active cases were totally 5,212, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru urban accounted for the most with 312 cases.

Other districts reported infections in double-digits: 54 in Mysuru, 22 each in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu and Ramanagar, 19 in Hassan, and 15 in Kolar.

The two deaths occurred in Dharwad.

The bulletin said Bidar and Yadgir reported zero infection and zero death.

A total of 28,046 samples were tested and they include 21,714 using RT-PCR tests, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.87 crore so far.

The number vaccinated rose to 11.87 crore with 2,173 people being inoculated today, the bulletin said.