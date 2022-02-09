Coronavirus In India Live Updates: More Than 28L Of Pregnant Women Jabbed With 1st Dose

Quick links:
PTI
RT-PCR remains the gold standard of testing to detect COVID-19: Expert— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 8, 2022
Read @ANI Story | https://t.co/0FK6Kv45ba#RTPCR #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/mvniiwCcC4
As per the information on Co-WIN, 28,22,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to pregnant women till February 2, Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday.
Out of 28,22,459 vaccine doses, 16,53,768 beneficiaries have received the first dose and 11,68,691 women have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.
The government is aware of the WHO's interim recommendation on COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant and lactating women in June 2021. States and UTs have been provided detailed guidance on preparing counselling and vaccination plan for them, she said.
A communication strategy is in place which is implemented across all states and Union Territories with a focus to sustain vaccine confidence, the minister said to PTI.
Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 3,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths due to the viral disease, according to health department data.
Jaipur reported 1,140 fresh cases, Jodhpur 300, Udaipur 221, Ganganagar 174, Alwar 120, Kota 119 and Bhilwara 112, the data showed.
Of the latest deaths, four were reported from Jaipur; two each from Bikaner and Jodhpur; and one each from Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Sikar and Sirohi.
So far, 9,407 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, the data stated.
Italy is all set to remove the COVID-19 mandatory rule of wearing face masks in all outdoor places from Friday, 11 February as the nation witnesses a decline in the number of infections. The announcement regarding the new measure planned by the health ministry has been confirmed by deputy health minister Andrea Costa, Local Italy reported, citing Italian news agency Ansa. Presently, people in Italy were mandated to wear face masks in all indoor and outdoor public places, as per the directive issued last year in December following the rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant.
The removal of the mask mandate was earlier expected in low risk 'white' zones only. However, Andrea Costa has now informed that the government has decided to remove the mask-wearing rule in outdoor places regardless of the region's COVID-19 risk classification under the four-tiered system, as per The Local Italy report. According to Costa, the rule no longer applies to the people who have been vaccinated under a new decree in force from 5 February.
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and had a light training session in Ahemdabad ahead of the second ODI against West Indies. Navdeep Saini who was selected as a bowler has also recovered and was seen training. Reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in isolation and recovering from the coronavirus.
The virus had hit the Indian team on February 2 and as a result, all three players missed the historic 1000th ODI of the Indian cricket team. The coronavirus infected four players and three non-playing staff. The Indian team is led by Rohit Sharma in his first series as a full-time ODI captain. India is leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series and will be looking to finish off the series on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.