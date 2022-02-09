Coronavirus In India Live Updates: More Than 28L Of Pregnant Women Jabbed With 1st Dose

As per the information on Co-WIN, 28,22,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to pregnant women till February 2, Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Out of 28,22,459 vaccine doses, 16,53,768 beneficiaries have received the first dose and 11,68,691 women have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

The government is aware of the WHO's interim recommendation on COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant and lactating women in June 2021. States and UTs have been provided detailed guidance on preparing counselling and vaccination plan for them, she said.

A communication strategy is in place which is implemented across all states and Union Territories with a focus to sustain vaccine confidence, the minister said to PTI.