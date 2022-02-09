Last Updated:

Coronavirus In India Live Updates: More Than 28L Of Pregnant Women Jabbed With 1st Dose

India recorded a single-day rise of 67,597 new coronavirus infections, raising its tally to 4,23,39,611, while the active cases fell below 10 lakh after around 27 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. The death toll has climbed to 5,04,062 with 1,188 fresh fatalities, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated. The active COVID cases have declined to 9,94,891, comprising 2.35%.

Written By
Srishti Jha
Coronavirus

PTI

pointer
07:29 IST, February 9th 2022
Delhi COVID-19 update as of February 8

 

pointer
07:29 IST, February 9th 2022
RT-PCR remains the gold standard of testing to detect COVID-19: Expert

 

pointer
07:29 IST, February 9th 2022
Over 28 Lakh COVID Vaccine Doses Administrated To Pregnant Women Till February 2: Centre

As per the information on Co-WIN, 28,22,459 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to pregnant women till February 2, Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Out of 28,22,459 vaccine doses, 16,53,768 beneficiaries have received the first dose and 11,68,691 women have received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

The government is aware of the WHO's interim recommendation on COVID-19 vaccination of pregnant and lactating women in June 2021. States and UTs have been provided detailed guidance on preparing counselling and vaccination plan for them, she said.

A communication strategy is in place which is implemented across all states and Union Territories with a focus to sustain vaccine confidence, the minister said to PTI.

pointer
07:29 IST, February 9th 2022
Over 3K Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 16 More Deaths In Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Tuesday reported 3,479 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths due to the viral disease, according to health department data.

Jaipur reported 1,140 fresh cases, Jodhpur 300, Udaipur 221, Ganganagar 174, Alwar 120, Kota 119 and Bhilwara 112, the data showed.

Of the latest deaths, four were reported from Jaipur; two each from Bikaner and Jodhpur; and one each from Ajmer, Alwar, Baran, Churu, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Sikar and Sirohi.

So far, 9,407 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in Rajasthan, the data stated.

pointer
07:29 IST, February 9th 2022
COVID-19: Italy To Abolish Mandatory Wearing Of Face Masks Outdoors As Cases Fall

Italy is all set to remove the COVID-19 mandatory rule of wearing face masks in all outdoor places from Friday, 11 February as the nation witnesses a decline in the number of infections. The announcement regarding the new measure planned by the health ministry has been confirmed by deputy health minister Andrea Costa, Local Italy reported, citing Italian news agency Ansa. Presently, people in Italy were mandated to wear face masks in all indoor and outdoor public places, as per the directive issued last year in December following the rise in COVID-19 cases fueled by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. 

The removal of the mask mandate was earlier expected in low risk 'white' zones only. However, Andrea Costa has now informed that the government has decided to remove the mask-wearing rule in outdoor places regardless of the region's COVID-19 risk classification under the four-tiered system, as per The Local Italy report. According to Costa, the rule no longer applies to the people who have been vaccinated under a new decree in force from 5 February.  

Read more

pointer
07:29 IST, February 9th 2022
Mizoram COVID-19 update

 

pointer
07:29 IST, February 9th 2022
Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Spotted Training Post COVID Recovery

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and had a light training session in Ahemdabad ahead of the second ODI against West Indies. Navdeep Saini who was selected as a bowler has also recovered and was seen training. Reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in isolation and recovering from the coronavirus.

The virus had hit the Indian team on February 2 and as a result, all three players missed the historic 1000th ODI of the Indian cricket team. The coronavirus infected four players and three non-playing staff. The Indian team is led by Rohit Sharma in his first series as a full-time ODI captain. India is leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series and will be looking to finish off the series on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.

Read more

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID, COVID updates
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND