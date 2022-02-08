Last Updated:

India Vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Spotted Training Post COVID Recovery

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and batter Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and had a light training session ahead of India's 2nd ODI vs WI.

Written By
Aniket Mishra
India vs West Indies

Image: ANI/PTI/Representative 


Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and had a light training session in Ahemdabad ahead of the second ODI against West Indies. Navdeep Saini who was selected as a bowler has also recovered and was seen training. Reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in isolation and recovering from the coronavirus.

The virus had hit the Indian team on February 2 and as a result, all three players missed the historic 1000th ODI of the Indian cricket team. The coronavirus infected four players and three non-playing staff. The Indian team is led by Rohit Sharma in his first series as a full-time ODI captain. India is leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series and will be looking to finish off the series on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.

Rohit Sharma inching closer to new record

Three-time double centurion, Rohit Sharma, had missed the series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury but he made a strong comeback in the first match against the West Indies by scoring an important half-century.

In his innings of 60 runs, he hit  10 boundaries and a maximum which brought him closer to a unique record. Rohit Sharma is just five maximums away from becoming the first Indian to hit 250 sixes in One Day Internationals. 

READ | Was asked to quit cricket and drive auto after 2019 IPL: Mohammed Siraj

A look at the Indian lineup ahead of 2nd ODI vs West Indies

KL Rahul missed the first ODI due to a personal engagement but will be available for the second ODI. It will be interesting to see him bat. Captain of the new Lucknow IPL team and wicketkeeper-batter started his ODI career as a middle-order batter and was later promoted to opener.

READ | Story of India U-19 star Yash Dhull: Another emerging cricket star from West Delhi

With him back, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's position in the team remains doubtful. KL Rahul will most likely be the replacement of young Jharkhand batter Ishan Kishan.

READ | 'I want to leave Indian cricket in very good space eventually when I retire': Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will look to end his lean patch which has troubled him for a long time now. Left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav would love to play in the team but it is unlikely that the Indian team will make any changes in a well-settled bowling line-up. He might get an opportunity in the final match of the series.

READ | Harbhajan rates Rohit's full-time ODI captaincy debut; 'Played a lot of cricket with him'

(Image: ANI/PTI/Representative)

Tags: India vs West Indies, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com