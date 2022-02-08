India Vs West Indies: Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer Spotted Training Post COVID Recovery

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer have tested negative for COVID-19 and had a light training session in Ahemdabad ahead of the second ODI against West Indies. Navdeep Saini who was selected as a bowler has also recovered and was seen training. Reserve opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is still in isolation and recovering from the coronavirus.

The virus had hit the Indian team on February 2 and as a result, all three players missed the historic 1000th ODI of the Indian cricket team. The coronavirus infected four players and three non-playing staff. The Indian team is led by Rohit Sharma in his first series as a full-time ODI captain. India is leading 1-0 in the three-match ODI series and will be looking to finish off the series on Wednesday at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahemdabad.

Rohit Sharma inching closer to new record

Three-time double centurion, Rohit Sharma, had missed the series against South Africa due to a hamstring injury but he made a strong comeback in the first match against the West Indies by scoring an important half-century.

In his innings of 60 runs, he hit 10 boundaries and a maximum which brought him closer to a unique record. Rohit Sharma is just five maximums away from becoming the first Indian to hit 250 sixes in One Day Internationals.

A look at the Indian lineup ahead of 2nd ODI vs West Indies

KL Rahul missed the first ODI due to a personal engagement but will be available for the second ODI. It will be interesting to see him bat. Captain of the new Lucknow IPL team and wicketkeeper-batter started his ODI career as a middle-order batter and was later promoted to opener.

With him back, wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan's position in the team remains doubtful. KL Rahul will most likely be the replacement of young Jharkhand batter Ishan Kishan.

Virat Kohli will look to end his lean patch which has troubled him for a long time now. Left-arm chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav would love to play in the team but it is unlikely that the Indian team will make any changes in a well-settled bowling line-up. He might get an opportunity in the final match of the series.

(Image: ANI/PTI/Representative)