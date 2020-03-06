Coronavirus Cases In India Rise To 31; Health Ministry Advises Against Mass Gatherings

Another person has tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the total confirmed cases in India to 31 as of March 6. The latest case has been confirmed in New Delhi. The patient had a travel history of Thailand and Malaysia and resides in Utaam Nagar in the national capital. The update was provided by the Health Ministry on Friday morning.

Another confirmed case in India

The Health Ministry has also advised the citizens from across the country to avoid mass gatherings. In a notification issued on Friday morning, the Ministry stated that all mass gatherings may be "avoided or postponed till the disease spread is contained." The notification further stated that if mass gatherings are organized, states will have to take "necessary action to guide the organizers on precautions to be taken as per the risk communication material already sent so as to avoid any Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) cases and Influenza-Like Illness (ILIs) including Covid-19.

Coronavirus outbreak

Globally, more than 3,300 people have died, with the epicentre being in China. The virus has infected more than 98,000 people globally and has now spread to the United States of America, Europe, Australia, and as many as 80 other countries.

On March 1, UN Humanitarian Chief Mark Lowcock released US$15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to help fund global efforts to contain the virus. The announcement came soon after the WHO upgraded the global risk of the coronavirus outbreak to "very high" – its top level of risk assessment. The WHO has said there is still a chance of containing the virus if its chain of transmission is broken.

The WHO has called for US$675 million to fund the fight against coronavirus. There is a window of opportunity to contain the spread of the virus if countries take robust measures to detect cases early, isolate and care for patients, and trace contacts.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, said: “The potential spread of the virus to countries with weaker health systems is one of our biggest concerns. These funds will help support these countries get ready for detecting and isolating cases, protecting their health workers, and treating patients with dignity and appropriate care. This will help us save lives and push back the virus”.

