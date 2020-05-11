Health Ministry Issues Revised Guidelines For Home Isolation Of Very Mild Covid-19 Cases

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued revised guidelines for home isolation of very mild/pre-symptomatic COVID-19 cases. According to the official statement, the guidelines are in addition to the guidelines on appropriate management of suspect/confirmed case of COVID-19 issued by MoHFW on April 7.

On Friday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare released its revised policy for the discharge of COVID-19 patients. The new guidelines categories the Coronavirus patients in the country into three categories. "The revised discharge policy is aligned with the guidelines on the 3 tier COVID facilities and the categorization of the patients based on clinical severity," the MoHFW said.

Very Mild/ Mild/ Presymptomatic

Moderate

Severe

According to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 67,152 cases of Coronavirus cases in the country which includes 44,029 active cases, 20,917 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 2206 deaths. A spike of 4213 COVID-19 cases has been reported in the last 24 hours.

