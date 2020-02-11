Coronavirus Crisis: 36 Out Of 39 Suspected Patients Discharged In Maharashtra

In a significant development, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday announced that 36 out of 39 suspected patients of coronavirus had been discharged. The medical reports of these 36 individuals were negative. The reports of the remaining three patients admitted in the Naidu Hospital of Pune and Kasturba Hospital of Mumbai are expected by Wednesday evening. The blood samples of all the patients have been tested at the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

Meanwhile, Tope also revealed that 25,872 people had been screened at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for suspected coronavirus. Every passenger arriving from China is being screened. According to Tope, 167 individuals from coronavirus-affected areas have arrived in Maharashtra.

Rajesh Tope remarked, "We have so far screened 25,872 people at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for suspected coronavirus. Also, 167 people arrived in the state from the coronavirus-affected regions. Out of them, 84 people have completed the mandatory 14-day follow up course.”

Union Health Minister gives a statement

On Monday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan gave a suo moto statement in Lok Sabha on the steps taken by the government to deal with coronavirus. He mentioned that over 1.97 lakh passengers travelling in 1,818 flights had been screened at various airports across India. Moreover, he stated that the screening of passengers had also been commenced at 12 major seaports and all minor ports. In the statement, he elaborated that teams of specialist doctors had been sent to airports to ensure effective screening.

'1,017 people in China have lost their lives'

Earlier in the day, the World Health Organisation Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus highlighted the gravity of the ongoing crisis facing the world. He noted that there 42,708 confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in China. Furthermore, he said that more than 1,000 of the affected people had already lost their lives.

Director General of WHO: As of 6:00 am Geneva time this morning, there were 42,708 confirmed #COVID19 cases reported in China&we've now surpassed 1000 deaths-1017 people in China have lost their lives to this virus.

Outside China, there are 393 cases in 24 countries, with 1 death https://t.co/mmXN2CP47T — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2020

(With agency inputs)