Parineeti Chopra Urges Fans To Stay Safe Amid Coronavirus Scare; Gets Trolled

It seems that the Bollywood film industry is joining hands to spread awareness on the current situation of Coronavirus outbreak. Parineeti Chopra is the latest addition to the list of actors who is urging people to be aware and stay safe against the deadly outbreak . The actor shared a picture of herself wearing a mask on Instagram.

Parineeti's 'masked' awareness

Parineeti Chopra was spotted by the paparazzi at the airport wearing a mask. The actor also shared pictures of herself wearing the same on her Instagram. In the caption of the post, Parineeti talked about how it is sad that one has to do this, but it is the call of the situation. She also asked her fans and followers to stay safe. She used the hashtags #Coronavirus and #StaySafe on her post as well.

While Parineeti did this with good intentions, fans talked about how this was done in poor taste. They talked about how Parineeti is posing with her Louis Vuitton fanny pack and is missing the point. People also pointed out that Parineeti is wearing a wrong mask.

Thats a Dust Mask not N95 Mask.... As good as a Placebo to treat a illness... — Prasanna Kumar (@Raininmypalm) February 10, 2020

Ye nuclear attack ke saamne bhi photoshoot karke be safe likh degi ek din 🤣 — Ashish Sisodiya (@Sisodiy83138928) February 10, 2020

Parineeti is not the only actor who is addressing the problems of Coronavirus. Sanju actor Ranbir Kapoor was also spotted wearing a protective mask at the airport.

Before Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Leone took to her Instagram to share a picture of herself along with her husband Daniel Weber wearing masks. The actor wrote in the caption that safe is the new cool. She urged her fans to not be ignorant about what is happening and be smart and safe.

Parineeti Chopra is currently working for her upcoming movie Saina. The movie is a biopic on the badminton player Saina Nehwal. The movie stars Paresh Rawal and Manav Kaul alongside Parineeti Chopra. It is directed by Amole Gupte.

Image Courtesy: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

