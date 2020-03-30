Coronavirus: ISRO's Rocket Production Department To Make Ventilators, Oxygen Canisters

Indian Space Research Organization's (ISRO) rocket producing wing -- the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VVSC) -- is participating in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus. According to reports, the VVSC is preparing to produce ventilators, oxygen canisters, hand sanitizers and masks for COVID-19 patients.

Recently, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) predicted that if the Coronavirus scenario worsens in the country, India may need thousands of ventilators. According to the VVSC Director, they are designing ventilators that can be operated in a simple manner and also during the times of power shortage. Along with it, till now, they have made over 11,000 litres of sanitizers. Meanwhile, the manufacturing of rockets has been currently put on hold.

The Coronavirus crisis

As of date, India has reported over 1,000 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Out of all the states, Kerala and Maharashtra have reported the most in the country. Meanwhile, over 25 people have died so far due to the deadly virus. Due to the outbreak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced 21-days national lockdown. Further, India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar.

Read: General Motors is doing a fantastic job, seem to be working very hard: Trump

Read: BIG: L&T to give teeth to India's Coronavirus fight; Rs 150 cr PM-CARES fund tip of icberg

Presently, there are around 723,222 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of around 33,989 people. Meanwhile, around 151,798 people have reportedly recovered. The US is at the top of the charts with respect to Coronavirus cases, with over 1.2 lakh infected.

Read: Coronavirus crisis: People show random acts of kindness amid lockdown

Read: This video of COVID healthcare staff praying in hospital to boost morale will inspire you