Coronavirus Crisis: People Show Random Acts Of Kindness Amid Lockdown

What’s Viral

Coronavirus cases have skyrocketed and so has the fear, however, people all around the world are showing acts of kindness during the fight against COVID-19.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus: People show random acts of kindness during lockdown

The fear of the novel coronavirus pandemic has escalated as the cases have sky-rocketed recently. While most people around the world have taken to be isolated inside their homes, quarantining themselves and maintaining social distance, many other people around the world have taken to spread an aura of kindness during tough times in an attempt to imbibe hope and motivation, besides being helpful and cooperative.

The unsolicited spread of COVID-19 has created a situation, rather dark and tense for everyone. The number of infections and fatalities are continuously climbing, pertaining to situations forcing nations to impose lockdown and travel restrictions. However, people are not stepping behind in giving out hope and expectations. During these times, people have time and again done their bit in helping people, in need and in desolation. Kindness has continued to flourish, no matter what, in times like these, when the world needs the most is hope and love.

Twitter lit up with good deeds

The worldwide cases of coronavirus have now climbed beyond 7,20,000 with a fatality rate of over 33,900. The situation is getting worse but people all around have managed to help themselves and each other from the clutches of insanity and discouragement. Netizens, however, did not hold back in sharing the acts of kindness showcased by people all around the world.

 

First Published:
COMMENT
