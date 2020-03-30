Coronavirus Crisis: People Show Random Acts Of Kindness Amid Lockdown

The fear of the novel coronavirus pandemic has escalated as the cases have sky-rocketed recently. While most people around the world have taken to be isolated inside their homes, quarantining themselves and maintaining social distance, many other people around the world have taken to spread an aura of kindness during tough times in an attempt to imbibe hope and motivation, besides being helpful and cooperative.

The unsolicited spread of COVID-19 has created a situation, rather dark and tense for everyone. The number of infections and fatalities are continuously climbing, pertaining to situations forcing nations to impose lockdown and travel restrictions. However, people are not stepping behind in giving out hope and expectations. During these times, people have time and again done their bit in helping people, in need and in desolation. Kindness has continued to flourish, no matter what, in times like these, when the world needs the most is hope and love.

Twitter lit up with good deeds

The worldwide cases of coronavirus have now climbed beyond 7,20,000 with a fatality rate of over 33,900. The situation is getting worse but people all around have managed to help themselves and each other from the clutches of insanity and discouragement. Netizens, however, did not hold back in sharing the acts of kindness showcased by people all around the world.

Despite the tragedy, it’s been beautiful to see a rebirth of solidarity in Poland.



Where government has fallen short, individuals have stepped up, with various acts of kindness.



Many have taken to sewing masks, especially nuns, who have deployed in the battle against the virus. pic.twitter.com/3CPnntOV2f — Stefan Tompson (@StefanTompson) March 29, 2020

I’ve written this piece to try and make a small difference. If this could please be shared, I would be so thankful. I’ve also attached a leaflet that you could drop into your neighbours home. Spread kindness quicker than Corona Virus. @society_nursing @NursingKingston pic.twitter.com/ev8l4qIS8d — Chelsea (@_ChelseaBarrett) March 18, 2020

All 5 police stations across the Ayawaso West constituency today received Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, detergents and hand gloves to help them stay protected against the Corona Virus since they come in contact with people everyday. We need to protect those who protect us. pic.twitter.com/fueUxPynmg — MrDumelo (@johndumelo1) March 17, 2020

@liamgallagher please can you share.kindness boxes being delivered to our local hospital for patients suffering with mental health/eating disorders and corona virus. pic.twitter.com/PeD4ztaWJe — Sharon adamson (@shazaddy25) March 25, 2020

In summary: I’m shaking and crying and just fell over a rug in my rush to ask my brother if Taylor’s message was real &now I’m probably (definitely) concussed🥺🥰❣️♥️

This virus took my new dream job away but @taylorswift GAVE ME SOME JOY TONIGHT out of pure kindness I’M— #BEKind pic.twitter.com/13nSKM2uZH — India Rose | “LY DUDE. YOU DESERVE SUPPORT, TOO.” (@hopefulgoodgirl) March 26, 2020

We are so inspired by the heartwarming messages left around our hospitals. 💕



Leave your own message of gratitude here:https://t.co/ibKVgWc2jf pic.twitter.com/xdIghYwIj3 — ClevelandClinicNews (@CleClinicNews) March 27, 2020

Anyone has elderly parents living in Bangalore? I am happy to check in on them and maybe run some errands. I am neat. I shower twice. I wash my hands (OFTEN). And I commute by cycle while wearing a mask. I can drop off supplies they need outside their homes. DM me. — Aishwarya S (@Hyper_aice) March 20, 2020

Amid Corona Virus concerns, people are showing their kindness and humanity with such efforts. Seen in Thimphu town main street near ama restaurant. #COVID19 #Bhutan pic.twitter.com/JO9868e1Qj — Kiran Kumar Pradhan (ཀི་རན) (@pradhan557) March 20, 2020

Random acts of kindness during coronavirus: our wonderful neighbors have put out a big cooler full of drinks and snacks for the overwhelmed delivery drivers that are taking up the slack for everyone across the valley who can't leave their homes. #kindnessduringcoronavirus pic.twitter.com/Fx8n529EMW — Erin Collard (@ToddandErin) March 29, 2020

A daily bit of hope in the time of social distancing:

Shaivi Shah (aged 15) prepared 250 sanitation kits for the homeless in Cali. Each kit contains hand sanitizer, lotion, antibacterial soap, and reusable face masks to help the homeless stay safe during the #COVID19 pandemic. pic.twitter.com/c4fT4P0RO2 — Dorotea Deshishku (@DDeshishku) March 20, 2020

