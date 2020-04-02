The Debate
Coronavirus Outbreak: First-of-its-kind Disinfectant Tunnel Set Up In Tamil Nadu

General News

Amid coronavirus outbreak, authorities in Tiruppur have set up a unique tunnel for people to walk through in order to disinfect themselves duirng COVID-19 fear.

Coronavirus: Disinfectant tunnel set up in Tamil Nadu, amid COVID-19

As the cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic have skyrocketed, the fear has escalated and people have been forced to stay isolated in order to stay quarantined and maintain social distance. Following strict lockdown restrictions, people have not been leaving their homes until and unless there is an emergency. While people have been time and again coming up with interesting ideas amid lockdown, authorities in Tiruppur this time invented an innovative idea of a disinfection tunnel for the people outside of their homes, as a part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

Disinfectant tunnel

A unique disinfection tunnel was set up for the first time in India, near Thennampalayam market, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. The tunnel requires people to walk through it with their arms raised for a few seconds after washing their hands. The people are further sanitised and disinfected by a disinfectant solution sprayed on them, which is capable of killing the virus. The tunnel was inaugurated by K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Tiruppur's District Collector, who also took to Twitter to share videos of the innovative tunnel. 

Read: Coronavirus: Jaipur Municipal Corporation Supplies 15,000 Chapatis Daily For Strays, Birds

Read: Egyptian Violinist Plays From Balcony Amid Lockdown

Netizens impressed with the step

Following the great initiative by the authorities, netizens were very impressed with the precautionary step in the fight against COVID-19. Coronavirus has now spread across the entire world, with over 9,50,400 cases and fatality count of more than 48,275 deaths. 

Read: Orchestra In France Plays Sweet Music Amid Lockdown

Read: Deploy Fire Brigade To Disinfect COVID-19 Hotspots, Quarantine Centres, Delhi LG Tells Authorities

