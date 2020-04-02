Coronavirus Outbreak: First-of-its-kind Disinfectant Tunnel Set Up In Tamil Nadu

As the cases of the novel coronavirus pandemic have skyrocketed, the fear has escalated and people have been forced to stay isolated in order to stay quarantined and maintain social distance. Following strict lockdown restrictions, people have not been leaving their homes until and unless there is an emergency. While people have been time and again coming up with interesting ideas amid lockdown, authorities in Tiruppur this time invented an innovative idea of a disinfection tunnel for the people outside of their homes, as a part of COVID-19 preventive measures.

Disinfectant tunnel

A unique disinfection tunnel was set up for the first time in India, near Thennampalayam market, in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu. The tunnel requires people to walk through it with their arms raised for a few seconds after washing their hands. The people are further sanitised and disinfected by a disinfectant solution sprayed on them, which is capable of killing the virus. The tunnel was inaugurated by K. Vijayakarthikeyan, Tiruppur's District Collector, who also took to Twitter to share videos of the innovative tunnel.

We have set up a first of it's kind #disinfection tunnel in Thennampalayam market in #Tiruppur where people will have to walk through the disinfection tunnel for 3-5secs after handwash,before entering the market ! Thanks to #YI #CII #TiruppurCoronaFighters for support ! pic.twitter.com/D0hWWqjBnl — Vijayakarthikeyan K (@Vijaykarthikeyn) April 1, 2020

Here is a Better Quality Video of our Disinfection tunnel in #Tiruppur ! We are looking to upscale it in more places. Thank you all for your support and encouragement ! Thank you #YI and #CII #TiruppurCoronaFighters #திருப்பூர் pic.twitter.com/NfO5lu4BA1 — Vijayakarthikeyan K (@Vijaykarthikeyn) April 1, 2020

Read: Coronavirus: Jaipur Municipal Corporation Supplies 15,000 Chapatis Daily For Strays, Birds

Read: Egyptian Violinist Plays From Balcony Amid Lockdown

Netizens impressed with the step

Following the great initiative by the authorities, netizens were very impressed with the precautionary step in the fight against COVID-19. Coronavirus has now spread across the entire world, with over 9,50,400 cases and fatality count of more than 48,275 deaths.

Great work sir — Gobinath (@Gobinat97516950) April 1, 2020

Was seeing this kind of stuff in abroad over the videos,never imagined it could become a reality in india that too in Tiruppur. — Vinoth (@vinothsweet88) April 1, 2020

Brilliant and Very Innovative idea sir. Plz implement this in all the markets of Tamilnadu as early as possible . — Gaurav narayanan (@gauravnarayanan) April 1, 2020

You are really rocking sir.....hats off to your efforts 👏👏 — பிரவீன்குமார் மோகனம் (@Praveenmohanam) April 1, 2020

Great initiative. Keep it up. Kudos to you & your team. — K. Ramakrishnan (@ramki1968) April 1, 2020

You have done a wonderful job. Well done. — Gurumoorthy BJP (@moorthycbe) April 1, 2020

Good initiative sir.....keep rocking n move on,lets kill the invisible enemy completely and we all youngsters are wid u ❣🤟🏻🔥 — Pasupathy RKM (@chandrucicero) April 2, 2020

Read: Orchestra In France Plays Sweet Music Amid Lockdown

Read: Deploy Fire Brigade To Disinfect COVID-19 Hotspots, Quarantine Centres, Delhi LG Tells Authorities