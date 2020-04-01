Coronavirus: Jaipur Municipal Corporation Supplies 15,000 Chapatis Daily For Strays, Birds

Amid coronavirus pandemic, the cases have skyrocketed, escalating the fear and tension to an unprecedented level. Following the outbreak, a lockdown has been imposed on many nations across the world, forcing people to stay isolated and indoors. The situation, however, has not been favourable for the stray animals roaming hungrily on the streets around. In a recent initiative taken by The Jaipur Municipal Corporation, the staff has decided to supply 15,000 chapatis daily, for the stray animals and birds.

Noble Cause

In support of the hungry stray animals roaming around on the streets, The Jaipur Municipal Corporation has reportedly, pitched in to help the NGOs, in an attempt to supply around 15,000 chapatis to the innocent animals on a daily basis. The Commissioner of the Municipal Corporation also reported that there is an ongoing collaboration with donors regarding bird feeding. Rajasthan Police, shared a post reagrding the noble cause on their official Twitter account.

Since the deadly COVID-19 has created a shortage of essential goods and commodities, as well as food, the Municipal Corporation has come out with these steps in order to assure that the stray animals don't starve to death. As per reports, the Jaipur Municipal Corporation has collaborated with NGO Akshaya Patra, wherein they placed 8,500 chapatis all around the city on April 30 and around 10,000-15,000 on April 31. For the birds, around 10 quintals of 'dana' was collected from donors for the birds.

Commendable efforts

According to reports, fodder for the cows was arranged with the help of Shri Krishna Balram Seva Trust and bird feed by Raksha NGO. The corporation has also advised people all around to keep water for birds on roofs and food outside for the stray animals. The distribution of leftover food and vegetable remains for animals has also been planned by the corporation. Netizens, however, were impressed with the commendable efforts being carried out by the Municipal Corporation.

