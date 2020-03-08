The Debate
Coronavirus: Five New Cases Reported In Kerala, One In Tamil Nadu; Total Rises To 39

General News

In yet another development, five cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kerala, bringing the total to 39 positive cases in India. One more in Tamil Nadu

Coronavirus

In yet another development, five cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kerala, bringing the total to 39 positive cases in India. The health minister KK Shailaja has informed that the concerned individuals have been admitted to isolation wards. She has informed that three of the five new cases were people who had returned from Italy and two other were infected in Pathanamitta district itself. In total, Kerala had reported eight cases, three earlier ones have been treated and discharged. 

Other states preparedness

Delhi, where four cases have been reported, has shut all primary schools and it Delhi's disease control cell and the district task force is making around 9,000 calls every day to check on people if they have symptoms of the deadly virus, such as fever, cough or breathing problem. Tamil Nadu too which has its first positive case has assured that the person is under surveillance and is screening every person coming from outside. Other states like Maharashtra, Orissa, Ladakh, and others have stepped up their screening as the positive cases have passed 100,000 globally.

Current situation of Coronavirus in India

India has reported a total of 39 positive cases of the Coronavirus till date. Three cases were reported in Kerala earlier who have since recovered and have been discharged, four from Delhi who travelled to Italy, one from Telangana who travelled from Dubai, six in Agra, two in Ghaziabad, five new cases in Kerala, one in Tamil Nadu, one from Jammu and 16 people in Rajasthan who were in contact with an Italian couple in Jaipur. India initiated required preparedness and action since January 17 at the field level, while WHO raised the level of global risk to a "very high" on February 20, 2020.

