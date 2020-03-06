Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Delhi Steps Up Vigil To Tackle The Virus

Officials in the national capital have stepped-up their vigil to tackle the Coronavirus outbreak ever since the first case was reported in the city on March 2. According to reports, Delhi's disease control cell and district task force are making around 9,000 calls every day to check on people if they have symptoms of the deadly virus, such as fever, cough or breathing problem.

As per reports, officials in Delhi are contacting 4,500 people a day to check on them if they are showing any symptoms.

On Monday, Delhi reported its first-ever Coronavirus case since the disease broke out three months ago. As per reports, six family members of the man who was found to be infected have tested positive for coronavirus. 23 new cases of the virus have been reported since Wednesday which includes 15 Italian tourists and a man in Gurgaon.

According to the health ministry, no deaths from the virus have been reported in India so far, however, two patients who tested positive earlier are under critical condition.

Coronavirus outbreak

The new coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has claimed more than 3,000 lives across the globe and has infected over 97,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. According to reports, at least 280 people have died outside mainland China, which makes it the worst disease outbreak of the 21st century.

Italy, Iran and South Korea are the most affected countries outside China, where 148, 107 and 40 people have died respectively. The United Kingdom on March 5 reported its first death from the disease.

It is being said that the virus originated from a seafood market in Wuhan city, where animals were being traded illegally. Hubei province in China has been most affected by the contagious disease, which is also the epicentre of the virus.

