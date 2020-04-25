Coronavirus: Five Reasons Not To Let Our Guard Down Just Yet

On Friday, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsha Vardhan said that India has largely been saved from going into Stage 3, i.e. the community transmission stage.

While India is making progress, here are 5 reasons not let our guard down just yet:

THE SECOND WAVE POSSIBILITY

The possibility of being complacent and opening the door to a second wave cannot be ruled out. Singapore is facing a second wave with the country registering more than 3,000 cases in a few days. The situation is so dire that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on April 22 extended the lockdown till June 1.

THE ASYMPTOMATIC CASES

Asymptomatic cases are hard to detect and can remain potential carriers of the virus. In fact, countries like China have reported over 1,541 asymptotic cases in its second wave.

THE POSSIBILITY OF A RELAPSE:

The third threat stems from the recurrence of disease in recovered patients. On April 17, it was reported that more than 160 South Koreans tested positive a second time for the coronavirus. In India, while the recovery rate has been high (20.57% as of Friday) and increasing on a daily basis, social distancing is the only way to ensure the possibility of a relapse is avoided.

SCIENTISTS SAY CAUTION TILL 2022

Harvard scientists have published research that has predicted that social distancing measures may need to be in place till 2022 in order to completely eradicate the virus.

THERE IS NO VACCINE

Currently, there is no vaccine or cure for the virus. While various clinical trials are in place, without a concrete solution, precaution is the only way forward. Right now, as per the WHO, 71 candidate vaccines are in pre-clinical evaluation and 5 candidate vaccines are in the clinical evaluation stage. This would mean strict adherence to the lockdown without being lax at an individual level.

