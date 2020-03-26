Gurugram Police's Big List Of Permitted Online Services A Guiding Light Amid Lockdown?

Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown in the wake of novel coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, Gurugram Police on Thursday has said that they will be allowing online delivery services goods to operate. Taking to the microblogging site, Gurugram Police shared the list of e-commerce services that ill be allowed to deliver goods.

All officers of Gurugram Police have been directed that following online delivery services goods shall be allowed to operate. pic.twitter.com/Jx5Ln4NrE8 — Gurugram Police (@gurgaonpolice) March 25, 2020

Officials monitoring condition

Earlier, the Haryana government has deputed 22 officials, including 19 IAS officers, for planning, coordination and monitoring activities for the prevention and control of coronavirus. Nineteen IAS, two IPS, and one IFS officers, one for each of the state's 22 districts, will perform this duty in addition to their present portfolio with immediate effect, an order issued by Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora said.

Haryana's Home and Health Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said that the state government was making every effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection in the state. The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Haryana stands at 31.

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

(with PTI input)