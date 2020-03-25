Haryana Authorities Reviews Preparedness For Supply Of Essential Services During Lockdown

Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora on Wednesday reviewed the preparedness of the state and directed all the Divisional and Deputy Commissioners to ensure that there is no problem in the movement of essential commodities during the lockdown in the state for the upcoming three weeks. She also instructed them to prepare a mechanism for the supply of essential commodities to every household in Haryana.

The police authorities of the state were instructed by the officials to make sure that people are maintaining social distancing while stepping out of their houses to buy essential commodities. According to Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora, the biggest challenge during the pan-India lockdown announced by PM Modi is going to be the task of providing essential commodities to the people at their doorstep.

READ | Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India enters Day 1 of 21-day lockdown; confirmed cases at 519

During the meeting, she also stated that the only way to break the chains of COVID-19 spread is for people to not leave their houses at all and this will only be possible when the people will get the delivery of daily needs at their doorstep. She further directed the officers to ensure the availability and supply of medicines such as diabetes, blood pressure, and heart ailments so that people suffering from such conditions do not get nervous or panic.

The Chief Secretary directed that PPE kits for medical, paramedical staff should be prepared in the medical colleges according to the technical specifications prescribed by PGI.

READ | Haryana Govt invokes Section 144 across State to prevent the spread of Coronavirus

PM Modi announces 21-day pan-India lockdown amid Coronavirus

Amid the rising Coronavirus cases in India, PM Modi on Tuesday, announced a 21-day curfew throughout India starting at midnight on Tuesday. He said that 21 days were necessary for breaking the transmission cycle of the pandemic. The 21-day curfew applies to all states, districts, and villages - irrespective of whether they are currently under curfew or not.

"From midnight, across the country, there will be countrywide lockdown in India. There will be a complete restriction of leaving out from the residence. All districts, villages will be locked down. This is curfew only -a stricter curfew than Janta curfew. We have to bear economic consequences because of this. But to save every Indian's life at this time is my and the government's responsibility," said PM Modi.

READ | All Haryana MLAs to make a contribution to the COVID-19 relief fund

READ | Haryana deputes 22 senior officers to monitor activities to check COVID-19 spread in each district

(With inputs from ANI)