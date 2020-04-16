Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Karnataka: These Are The Sealed Districts

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed the 12,000-mark as per April 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. The Coronavirus hotspots districts are under strict lockdown. 8 districts in Karnataka have been identified as Coronavirus hotspots.

Here are the Coronavirus Hotspot districts in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada

Bidar

Kalaburugi

Bagalkot

Dharwad

Bengaluru Urban

Mysuru

Belagavi

Here is a look at the official tweet made by the Karnataka health department on their Twitter handle

According to sources, these districts in Karnataka are identified as the non-hotspot districts. Check out the list below.

Ballari

Mandya

Bengaluru Rural

Davangere

Udupi

Gadag

Tumakuru

Kodagu

Vijaypura

Chikkaballapura

Uttara Kannada

As per the data obtained on April 16, Karnataka has reported 313 cases. Out of which 82 have recovered. The state has reported 13 deaths so far. Here is a look at the official numbers declared by the Government of Karnataka on the official Twitter handle of the Karnataka Health department.

There are 34 positive cases reported today in Karnataka raising the total to 313



Please follow the safety norms to keep yourself save from infection pic.twitter.com/vbtvvdrXKW — K'taka Health Dept (@DHFWKA) April 16, 2020

Karnataka has also facilitated the first mobile testing kiosk. The Chief Minister of Karnataka B. S Yediyurappa integrated the Kiosk on April 16, 2020. Check out the pictures below.

My office, with technical support from RGUHS & doctors, has facilitated first mobile testing kiosk in Karnataka.



Hon CM @BSYBJP inaugurated the kiosk today.



The kiosks will be deployed by Health Dept in hotspots for contactless large scale testing, starting with Bengaluru South pic.twitter.com/Teu9vDDuSn — Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 16, 2020

Disclaimer: The numerical data is taken from the official twitter handle of the Karnataka Health Department.

