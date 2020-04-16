Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Karnataka: These Are The Sealed Districts

Quick links:
The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed the 12,000-mark as per April 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. The Coronavirus hotspots districts are under strict lockdown. 8 districts in Karnataka have been identified as Coronavirus hotspots.
Ministry of Health, Govt. of India has identified 8 districts of Karnataka as hotspots— K'taka Health Dept (@DHFWKA) April 15, 2020
These are :
Bangalore Urban
Mysore
Belagavi
Dakshin Kannada
Bidar
Kalaburgi
Bagalokote
Dharwad @CMofKarnataka @sriramulubjp @drashwathcn @BSBommai @mla_sudhakar @BBMP_MAYOR @BBMPCOMM
As per the data obtained on April 16, Karnataka has reported 313 cases. Out of which 82 have recovered. The state has reported 13 deaths so far. Here is a look at the official numbers declared by the Government of Karnataka on the official Twitter handle of the Karnataka Health department.
There are 34 positive cases reported today in Karnataka raising the total to 313— K'taka Health Dept (@DHFWKA) April 16, 2020
Please follow the safety norms to keep yourself save from infection pic.twitter.com/vbtvvdrXKW
Karnataka has also facilitated the first mobile testing kiosk. The Chief Minister of Karnataka B. S Yediyurappa integrated the Kiosk on April 16, 2020. Check out the pictures below.
My office, with technical support from RGUHS & doctors, has facilitated first mobile testing kiosk in Karnataka.— Tejasvi Surya (@Tejasvi_Surya) April 16, 2020
Hon CM @BSYBJP inaugurated the kiosk today.
The kiosks will be deployed by Health Dept in hotspots for contactless large scale testing, starting with Bengaluru South pic.twitter.com/Teu9vDDuSn
