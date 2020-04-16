Coronavirus Hotspot Districts In Karnataka: These Are The Sealed Districts

General News

Here is a look at the Coronavirus Hotspot districts in Karnataka. These districts in Karnataka have been sealed under Government orders. Read more.

Written By Kashmira Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
coronavirus hotspot districts in karnataka

The total number of Coronavirus cases in India has reportedly crossed the 12,000-mark as per April 16. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an extension of the national lockdown till May 3. Reportedly, the central government has identified 170 districts in the country as Coronavirus hotspots. These hotspots have been sealed to prevent the further spread of Coronavirus. The Coronavirus hotspots districts are under strict lockdown. 8 districts in Karnataka have been identified as Coronavirus hotspots.

Also Read: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa Violates Social Distancing Norms While Inaugurating COVID Kiosk

Also Read: Staff Of 14 Identified Departments In Karnataka To Resume Work Amid Lockdown

Here are the Coronavirus Hotspot districts in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada

Bidar

Kalaburugi

Bagalkot

Dharwad

Bengaluru Urban

Mysuru

Belagavi

Here is a look at the official tweet made by the Karnataka health department on their Twitter handle

According to sources, these districts in Karnataka are identified as the non-hotspot districts. Check out the list below.

  • Ballari
  • Mandya
  • Bengaluru Rural
  • Davangere
  • Udupi
  • Gadag
  • Tumakuru
  • Kodagu
  • Vijaypura
  • Chikkaballapura
  • Uttara Kannada

As per the data obtained on April 16, Karnataka has reported 313 cases. Out of which 82 have recovered. The state has reported 13 deaths so far. Here is a look at the official numbers declared by the Government of Karnataka on the official Twitter handle of the Karnataka Health department. 

Karnataka has also facilitated the first mobile testing kiosk. The Chief Minister of Karnataka B. S Yediyurappa integrated the Kiosk on April 16, 2020. Check out the pictures below. 

Disclaimer: The numerical data is taken from the official twitter handle of the Karnataka Health Department.

Also Read: Karnataka Govt Sets Up GoMs For Lockdown Measures

Also Read: COVID-19: One More Death In Karnataka, Toll Rises To 11

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories