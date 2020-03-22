Coronavirus: Tamil Nadu Shuts Border With Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus and scare of a widespread outbreak, Coimbatore District Collector informed on Saturday that Tamil Nadu borders with Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been closed. The state has reported four Coronavirus cases, of which one has recovered. However, the official said that no positive cases have yet been detected from Coimbatore district.

"As per the government orders, all borders connecting to Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have been closed along with the Walayar borders connecting Tamil Nadu and Kerala," said DC Rasamani.

He further stated that interstate public transport services have been stopped since Saturday morning.

Meanwhile, Sujit Kumar who is Coimbatore district Superintendent of Police, said that all 13 border check-posts connecting Tamil Nadu to other states are being monitored. "Around 500 police personnel have been deployed in the border areas and they are assisting the health official team present at the borders," he said.

Tamil Nadu ready for 'Janta Curfew'

Public transport including buses and metro rail services will be suspended on Sunday on account of the 'Janta Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the country's fight against the deadly virus. Following Modi's appeal, the State government also announced a series of restrictions including suspending metro rail services even as autorickshaws would stay off the roads.

Coronavirus Crisis

The Coronavirus pandemic has so far infected over three lakh cases worldwide, with the number of deaths nearly 13,000. The hardest-hit region, after China, is Italy, Iran and South Korea, where number of cases are rising by the hour. India has so far reported at least 300 confirmed cases and four deaths.

(With agency inputs)

(Photo: ANI)

