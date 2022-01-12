Coronavirus In India Live Updates: Lakshadweep First To Vaccinate All Children Aged 15-18

Quick links:
Considering the current pandemic situation, the Maharashtra governed has issued a new order for staggered shift timings for Mantralaya staff. According to the latest order, Maharashtra Mantralay staff will work in two shifts at a 50:50 ratio.
The shift timings are: 9 am to 3 pm & 1 pm to 7 pm
As the surge in cases of the new variant of COVID-19 Omicron has become a huge concern around the country, people who were not vaccinated earlier are being inoculated against the infection. Last week it was announced that Lakshadweep will start vaccinating all eligible children who are aged 15 to 18 years old and now after eight days on January 11, it has accomplished that goal making it the first Union Territory to do so, informed Lakshadweep's District Collector and Secretary, Asker Ali.
About half a dozen people shouted slogans after Swami Prasad Maurya's exit from BJP and joins SP. When the video went viral on social media, the police registered a case, in violation of Section 144 and COVID Guidelines. Raniganj police registered a case on the orders of SP Satpal Antil.
At least 19 staff of a police station in Vrindavan including its SHO have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Tuesday, as the district reported 319 new infections. COVID-19 is spreading its wings here, said Dr. Bhudeo Singh, In-charge, Rapid Response team.
Vrindavan Kotwali Station House Officer Ajai Kaushal and 18 other staff of the police station were found infected with the virus, he said.
At least 481 resident doctors have tested COVID positive in Maharashtra so far, said Dr Avinash Dahiphale, president, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors
The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is on track to infect more than half of Europeans, but it should not yet be seen as a flu-like endemic illness, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Europe saw more than 7 million newly-reported cases in the first week of 2022, more than doubling over a two-week period, WHO's Europe director Hans Kluge told a news briefing.
A senior Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer informed news agency ANI on Monday that a total of 931 active COVID-19 cases across all formations have been identified amongst their personnel. The affected officers have been directed by the Central agency to be confined to their respective houses and be in quarantine. Additionally, the security personnel have also been advised to admit themselves at a COVID care unit, the officer informed.
Following the footsteps of the recently issued ICMR guidelines, Dr Puneet Misra, Professor of Community Medicine at AIIMS Delhi has asserted that there is no need for unnecessary testing for asymptomatic individuals in a community setting and further welcomed the revised guidelines by the Indian Council of Medical Research. While speaking to ANI, Dr Misra said that the revised ICMR guidelines for Covid testing are a "welcome step".