COVID-19 In India LIVE Update: Alarming Surge Of 3.17 Lakh Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Image: PTI/Unsplash
India has reported 3,17,532 new COVID cases, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.
9,287 total Omicron cases detected so far with an increase of 3.63% since yesterday.
A total of 70,93,56,830 samples were tested up to January 19, of which 19,35,180 were tested on January 19: Ministry of Health.
Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and US Dy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman reviewed upcoming bilateral engagements and COVID pandemic, including vaccines supply, and exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, UNSC, India’s neighbourhood, etc: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi
In the last 24 hours, 12 policemen tested positive for COVID in Mumbai. Active cases stand at 1,246; so far, a total of 10,678 policemen have tested positive & 127 have died in the city, as per Mumbai Police
In a blatant violation of COVID restrictions, Chindwara MP Nakul Nath on Wednesday, claimed he was not scared of COVID or section 144. Addressing a packed rally in Chindwara, the ex-CM's son said that that particular event had been delayed due to the onslaught of COVID-19. Madhya Pradesh has imposed strict COVID restrictions amid the rise of COVID cases.
President Joe Biden has acknowledged that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has "outperformed" expectations in dealing with it.
He said on Wednesday that he would likely have to settle for "big chunks" of his signature economic package to break an impasse in Congress and further attack inflation and the pandemic.
With only two weeks left for the Olympics to begin, China is in a soup as the country witnesses a high surge of COVID-19 and Omicron cases, as per reports. Despite strict lockdowns and a vaccination rate near 90%, the country is seeing an alarming increase in the number of COVID cases and deaths daily. Omicron cases have been reported in seven out of 31 provinces in major cities of China.