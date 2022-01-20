COVID-19 In India LIVE Update: Alarming Surge Of 3.17 Lakh Cases Reported In 24 Hours

Massive COVID-19 surge in India as over 3 Lakh cases reported in 24 hours

India has reported 3,17,532 new COVID cases, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

Active case: 19,24,051

Daily positivity rate: 16.41%

9,287 total Omicron cases detected so far with an increase of 3.63% since yesterday.