COVID-19 In India LIVE Update: Alarming Surge Of 3.17 Lakh Cases Reported In 24 Hours

India witnessed an alarming surge of 3,17,532 new COVID cases, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours. Besides this, 9,287 total Omicron cases have been detected so far with an increase of 3.63% since yesterday.

Gloria Methri
COVID-19 in India

Image: PTI/Unsplash

09:27 IST, January 20th 2022
Massive COVID-19 surge in India as over 3 Lakh cases reported in 24 hours

India has reported 3,17,532 new COVID cases, 491 deaths, and 2,23,990 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours.

  • Active case: 19,24,051
  • Daily positivity rate: 16.41%

9,287 total Omicron cases detected so far with an increase of 3.63% since yesterday.

09:01 IST, January 20th 2022
India tested nearly 80 crore samples for COVID-19 till date: Helth Ministry

A total of 70,93,56,830 samples were tested up to January 19, of which 19,35,180 were tested on January 19: Ministry of Health.

 

08:54 IST, January 20th 2022
India-US bilateral engagements amid COVID pandemic

Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla and US Dy Secretary of State Wendy R Sherman reviewed upcoming bilateral engagements and COVID pandemic, including vaccines supply, and exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, Middle East, UNSC, India’s neighbourhood, etc: MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

08:52 IST, January 20th 2022
12 policemen test COVID positive in Mumbai

In the last 24 hours, 12 policemen tested positive for COVID in Mumbai. Active cases stand at 1,246; so far, a total of 10,678 policemen have tested positive & 127 have died in the city, as per Mumbai Police

08:00 IST, January 20th 2022
Mizoram reports 984 new cases; active cases at 9075

 

08:00 IST, January 20th 2022
Kamal Nath's Son Nakul Claims 'Not Scared Of COVID'

In a blatant violation of COVID restrictions, Chindwara MP Nakul Nath on Wednesday, claimed he was not scared of COVID or section 144. Addressing a packed rally in Chindwara, the ex-CM's son said that that particular event had been delayed due to the onslaught of COVID-19. Madhya Pradesh has imposed strict COVID restrictions amid the rise of COVID cases.

08:00 IST, January 20th 2022
Biden says US 'outperformed' in coping with COVID

President Joe Biden has acknowledged that the pandemic has left Americans exhausted and demoralized but insisted at a news conference marking his first year in office that he has "outperformed" expectations in dealing with it.

He said on Wednesday that he would likely have to settle for "big chunks" of his signature economic package to break an impasse in Congress and further attack inflation and the pandemic.

08:00 IST, January 20th 2022
China Struggles To Deal With COVID Ahead Of Beijing Olympics

With only two weeks left for the Olympics to begin, China is in a soup as the country witnesses a high surge of COVID-19 and Omicron cases, as per reports. Despite strict lockdowns and a vaccination rate near 90%, the country is seeing an alarming increase in the number of COVID cases and deaths daily. Omicron cases have been reported in seven out of 31 provinces in major cities of China. 

Tags: COVID-19, India, Omicron
