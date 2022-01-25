Coronavirus In India Updates: 2,55,874 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours

Ladakh has reported 163 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 24,818 while the active cases in the union territory has come down to 1244, officials said.

The union territory has recorded 222 COVID-related deaths - 164 in Leh and 58 in Kargil - since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, they said.

There was no death reported from union territory on Monday, they said.

As many as 174 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Ladakh. Of these, 129 were discharged in Leh and 45 in Kargil, they said.