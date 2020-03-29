Coronavirus: Jammu & Kashmir Records Second Death Out Of 33 Positive Cases

In the thick of the Coronavirus outbreak, Kashmir confirmed its second death on Sunday morning. The Coronavirus positive cases in Jammu and Kashmir soared to 33 on Saturday, with 13 new cases being reported amid the restrictions imposed. Health Ministry on Sunday reported 979 positive cases in India and confirmed 25 deaths.

According to officials, out of the 13 new positive cases, 9 have emerged from Srinagar whereas the rest 4 from Jammu. The officials of the newly-turned Union Territory notified that eight hospitals in the Kashmir valley and three in Jammu have been solely set aside for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Kashmir recorded its first Coronavirus case on March 18 and by March 24, three more cases came to light--out of which two were reported from Srinagar, one from Bandipore. The next day, four more of them tested positive in Bandipora. Earlier on Thursday, two minor siblings tested positive for Coronavirus in Srinagar. Both were the grandchildren of the woman in Srinagar with a travel history to Saudi Arabia and had tested positive this week. The same day, two more people from Rajouri had tested positive.

Taking stringent actions against those violating the prohibitory orders issued by the government, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday registered 38 FIRs against the offenders. Moreover, it seized 547 number of shops and vehicles for defying the restrictions in view of the Coronavirus outbreak. Until Thursday, 218 FIRs were lodged against offenders.

Restriction in J&K

The Union territory administration has already declared COVID-19 an epidemic, imposing section 144 in certain areas. The administration has also barred all foreign visitors from visiting the Valley and stopped all pilgrimages to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine. Shutting down all schools, educational institutes, restaurants, hotels, gyms, swimming pools till March 31, the administration has also all foreign tourists or visitors arriving in J&K will be quarantined, including all travellers coming from Union Territory of Ladakh.

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year, the mobile internet speed in the union territory was increased in view of the growing demand for the restoration of 4G services amid a health crisis. On February 25, the 2G mobile internet services were extended in the newly turned union territory citing 'security concerns' however, it has not been restored despite a global pandemic.

Meanwhile, political leaders including former CM Mehbooba Mufti, JKPC president Sajad Lone and Shah Faesal continue to remain in detention for almost 8 months now. Recently, National Conference leaders and father-son duo Farooq and Omar Abdullah were released from detention.

