Coronavirus: Mizoram Bans Foreigners’ Entry As Precautionary Measure After Sealing Borders

As Coronavirus continues to be a threat for the country, the Mizoram government on Tuesday banned the entry of foreigners to the state as a precautionary measure. This comes a day after the state decided to seal its borders with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Issuing a statement on the same, Mizoram’s information and public relations department apprised about the development and said that the decision was taken at the first meeting of the state-level task force on mitigation of coronavirus (COVID-19) held at Aizawl on Tuesday under chairmanship of chief secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo.

“The entry of all foreigners either by land or air has also been banned with immediate effect until further notice,” Mizoram’s information and public relations department.

Mizoram thus becomes the third state in the Northeast to ban entry of foreigners after governments in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh had initiated similar measures last week. While Indians need inner line permit (ILP) to enter Mizoram, foreigners (except those from Pakistan, China and Afghanistan) need to register themselves with the police within 24 hours of arrival. Citizens of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan need prior approval of Union Home Ministry to visit the state.

Mizoram's Borders With Myanmar, Bangladesh To Be Sealed

Mizoram's borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh will be sealed and the entry of foreigners banned to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the state, a top official said on Monday. Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh. It was decided that the borders with the two countries will be sealed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, entry from Myanmar will be allowed at Zokhawthar for senior officials and in case of any emergencies where a medical team will be deployed round the clock to screen the people coming in. Mizoram shares inter-state borders with Assam, Manipur and Tripura. Entry points with Assam will be open at Bairabi and Vairengte, with Manipur at Khawkan and with Tripura at Kanhmun, Chuaungo said.

Meanwhile, the health ministry said the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 50, adding the rest are being retested for confirmation. If the fresh cases declared by the state governments are taken into account, the figure goes up to 61.

