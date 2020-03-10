Coronavirus Scare: India Suspends Visas For Nationals Of France, Germany, Spain

India, on Tuesday temporarily suspended all the visas and e-visas granted on or before March 11 to the nationals of three more coronavirus-hit countries - France, Germany, and Spain with immediate effect, in a bid to contain the further spread of the deadly novel coronavirus.

The government has already suspended visas and e-visas of nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan, and China. The decision to restrict the entry for three more nations was made after Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba chaired a high-level review meeting with secretaries of various ministries to review the situation, actions, preparedness, and management to curb COVID-19 cases in India.

"With respect to restrictions on visa, besides the already issued instructions, all regular visas (including e-visas) which have been granted to nationals of France, Germany, and Spain on or before March 11, 2020, and where these foreigners have not yet entered India stands suspended," an official release said.

Visas and e-visas granted to all foreign nationals who have travel history to the countries mentioned above on or after February 1 and who have not yet returned to India have also been suspended.

"Visas of all foreigners already in India remain valid and they may contact the nearest FRRO/FRO through e-FRRO (Foreigners' Regional Registration Office) module for extension or conversion of their visa or grant of any consular service if they choose to do so. A notification to this effect is being issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BOI)," the statement said.

Government issues advisories

The government also issued an advisory, to passengers with travel history to China, Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Thailand, Singapore, Iran, Malaysia, France, Spain, and Germany to undergo self-quarantine for 14 days from the date of their arrival. Their employers are advised to allow work-from-home for such employees during the period of self-quarantine.

Additionally, the government has advised Indian citizens to refrain from traveling to France, Spain, and Germany that have been severely affected by Coronavirus.

A total of 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India as of March 10. Of the 50 cases, 34 are Indian nationals while 16 are Italians. Besides, the two deaths reported from Murshidabad and Ladakh on Monday, both tested negative for COVID-19, as per a statement. Over 1,400 contacts of these positive cases have been under surveillance, to date.

(With inputs from ANI)