Coronavirus: MP Logs 62 New Cases; Active Count At 420

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,43,536 on Sunday with the addition of 62 cases, although no fresh death linked to the infection occurred in the state, a health official said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 10,740. The state's positivity rate stood at 0.90 per cent, he said. The recovery count increased by 57 to touch 10,32,376, leaving the state with 420 active cases, the official added.

With 6,878 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in the state went up to 2,94,30,455.

The coronavirus figures in Madhya Pradesh are as follows: Total cases 10,43,536, new cases 62, death toll 10,740, recoveries 10,32,376, active cases 420, number of tests so far 2,94,30,455.

