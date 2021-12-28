Breaking News: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of 23 Projects In Uttarakhand On Dec 30

Quick links:
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday demanded that the Centre declare Gangasagar Mela a national fair and said she had written several letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this connection in the past but did not get reply to any of them.
The Gangasagar Mela is equally important as the Allahabad 'Kumbh Mela' but it is yet to get the national status, she said.
With Omicron cases breaching the 600 mark in the country, overall COVID-19 infections have also started plummeting across states. Maharashtra, on Tuesday, observed a massive surge in coronavirus cases, recording 2,172 fresh infections in the last 24 hours. In the same time period, Maharashtra recorded 22 COVID-related deaths, with the highest number of infections being recorded in the state capital, Mumbai.
India's economic capital, Mumbai, recorded a 70% uptick in daily COVID cases as out of the total fresh coronavirus infections in the state, 1,377 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the city, bringing the total number of current cases in Mumbai to 5,803.
28th December, 6:00pm
Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 1377
Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 338
Total Recovered Pts. - 7,48,537
Overall Recovery Rate - 97%
Total Active Pts. - 5803
Doubling Rate - 841 Days
Growth Rate (21 Dec - 27 Dec)- 0.09%#NaToCorona
Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of a new 'variant of concern' Omicron, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced a ban on the entry of non fully vaccinated individuals in public places. This will come into effect from January 15, 2022. The government advised people who have not taken two jabs to remain at their residences.
"In public places with a large gathering like sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, haats, the local market and other similar places only fully vaccinated (second dose) adults persons or those who are not due for the second dose as per the health protocol are to be allowed," the government said.
It added that only doubly vaccinated individuals will be allowed in government offices in Chandigarh. Hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms and fitness centres are also advised to allow those who are fully vaccinated.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttarakhand on December 30. PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 23 projects worth over Rs 17,500 crores, the Prime Minister's Office informed.
Taking cognisance of the rapidly rising COVID cases in the national capital, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday issues the restrictions placed under the ‘Yellow Alert’ of the Delhi government’s GRAP (Graded Action Plan) to contain the spread of the virus.
Among all the other strict restrictions, Night Curfew in Delhi has been announced. The night curfew in Delhi will be imposed from 11:00 pm to 5:00 am in all areas. Under this all non-essential travel has been banned, only front line workers and health care workers will be permitted to travel in the National Capital Territory.
A massive fire engulfed the Tourism Reception Centre of Chatroo in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. As of now, no loss of life has been reported. The Police and firefighters rushed to the spot upon receiving information about the fire incident.
"We've decided to establish 3 clusters of incense sticks, charcoal & basket, with the Northeast Council. PM Modi has provided so many startup opportunities that youth leave their civil services & MNC jobs for startups", said Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on new youth startups in J&K.
AIIMS doctors cancel tomorrow's protest. The protest that was held by the doctors concerning the delay in NEET-PG counselling will not be held.
"DRDO handed over the technology of extreme cold weather clothing system (ECWCS) to 5 Indian companies. 3-layered ECWCS provides thermal insulation between +15° to -50°C. ECWS is required by the Indian Army for sustained operations in glacier & Himalayan peaks", the Ministry of Defence informed.
Sun Pharma on Tuesday said its subsidiary has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market a generic version of MSD and Ridgeback's antiviral drug molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India.
The DCGI has approved molnupiravir for treatment of adult patients with COVID-19 and who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalisation or death.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar's cabinet underwent an expansion on Tuesday with two MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) being elevated to the post of Ministers. BJP's Kamal Gupta and JJP's Devender Singh Babli were inducted as new ministers of the state cabinet at 4 PM at the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister's office said.
The oath of office was administered to the two Ministers by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. While BJP's Kamal Gupta took the oath in Sanskrit, Devender Singh Babli was administered the oath in Hindi. After taking the oath, the two Ministers greeted CM Manohar Lal, Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala and Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who were also present at the ceremony.
According to Karanata Government's notification, private hospitals will not be allowed to reuse vials once opened. "Once opened, a vial will have to be used within 4 hours itself", the notification read.
Protesting doctors hold a press briefing at Safdarjung Hospital after Health Minister urged them to call off their strike in the public interest.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the media and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over deaths due to COVID-19.
ED has sought details from DGGI over raids in Kanpur and Kannauj. DGGI had recovered over Rs 250 crores of cash, 25 kg gold, and 250 kg silver during the raids.
NIA to reply on the witness' claim on the Malegaon Blast case after witness Sameer Kulkarni makes a shocking revelation that he was forced by the ATS to name Yogi Adityanath and some RSS leaders in the Malegaon case.
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged protesting doctors to call off their strike in the public interest. Doctors have gathered at Safdarjung Hospital to register their protest against the delay in the NEET PG counselling.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets with representatives of protesting doctors. Over 3000 doctors have gathered at Safdarjung Hospital to register their protest against the delay in the NEET PG counselling.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi makes impromptu meet with fresh graduates of IIT Kanpur who could not be a part of the graduation ceremony
RSS Leader Indresh Kumar speaks to Republic over Malegaon blast case witness Sameer Kulkarni's shocking claims that he was asked to name Yogi Adityanath and other RSS leaders in the case.
An Election Commission team led by the Chief Election Commissioner arrived in Lucknow on a three-day visit to review the situation before the upcoming UP polls.
Citizens above 60 years of age with co-morbidities are not required to obtain a medical certificate for a precaution dose of COVID-19. But, they will be given the option of precaution dose of the vaccine on the advice of their doctor from January 10.
In a massive reprieve for Hyderabad-based vaccine giant Biological-E, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on Tuesday, approved its vaccine - Corbevax. Apart from Corbevax, DCGI has also given a nod to Cipla's anti-viral drug Molnupiravir to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19. With Corbevax's approval, India's vaccine kitty has expanded to Covishield, Covaxin, Sputnik V, Moderna vaccine (mRNA-1273), Janssen vaccine, ZyCoV-D and allowed import of any foreign-based vaccine i.e Pfizer.
Issuing a press release, Biological E explained, "Corbevax is a “recombinant protein sub-unit” vaccine, developed from the receptor biding domain (RBD) of the spike protein on the virus’s surface combined with Dynavax’s CpG 1018 adjuvant with alum, which helps the body build the immune response against the virus. It is India’s first indigenously developed protein sub-unit vaccine against COVID-19 and has been developed by Biological E. Limited in collaboration with Texas Children’s Hospital Center for Vaccine Development (Texas Children’s CVD) and Baylor College of Medicine (Baylor) in Houston, Texas". The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) gave its nod to Corbevax on Monday.
Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday granted approval to two indigenously developed vaccines and one anti-viral drug for the treatment of adult patients of COVID-19 having “a high risk of progression of the disease.” Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandviya announced that the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and Health Ministry has approved the CORBEVAX vaccine, COVOVAX vaccine, and anti-viral drug Molnupiravir. In the aftermath, the two new vaccines have become what people are terming as 'game-changers' in India's battle against the SARS-CoV-2 and its variants including the latest Omicron strain.
COVID19 restrictions under Yellow alert of Graded Response Action Plan in #Delhi: Night curfew 10pm-5am, Delhi Metro, restaurants, bars to operate at 50% capacity; Cinema halls,spas,gyms,multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums & sports complexes to be closed,with immediate effect.
As the COVID19 positivity rate has been above 0.5% for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan. A detailed order on restrictions to be implemented will be released soon: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal