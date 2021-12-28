Breaking News: PM Modi To Lay Foundation Stone Of 23 Projects In Uttarakhand On Dec 30

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the emergence of a new 'variant of concern' Omicron, the Punjab government on Tuesday announced a ban on the entry of non fully vaccinated individuals in public places. This will come into effect from January 15, 2022. The government advised people who have not taken two jabs to remain at their residences.

"In public places with a large gathering like sabzi mandi, grain markets, public transport, parks, religious places, malls, shopping complexes, haats, the local market and other similar places only fully vaccinated (second dose) adults persons or those who are not due for the second dose as per the health protocol are to be allowed," the government said.

It added that only doubly vaccinated individuals will be allowed in government offices in Chandigarh. Hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, shopping complexes, cinema halls, gyms and fitness centres are also advised to allow those who are fully vaccinated.