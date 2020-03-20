Coronavirus Outbreak: Cases Climb To 195 In India

Novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 more people were infected with the fast-spreading virus in various parts of the country, according to Health Ministry data. However, according to ICMR data updated on March 20, a total of 206 individuals have been found positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases.

Among those found positive for coronavirus are 32 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia, and Singapore. The figure also includes four deaths reported from Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab, and Maharashtra so far.

"The total number of active COVID 2019 cases across India stands at 171 so far," the ministry said, adding that 20 others have been cured/discharged/migrated while four have died. "A total of 14,376 samples from 13,486 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on March 20," according to ICMR.

Delhi has, so far, reported 17 positive cases which includes one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 19 cases, including one foreigner. Maharashtra has 47 cases, including three foreigners, while Kerala has recorded 28 cases which include two foreign nationals. Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 10 and Jammu and Kashmir four. Telangana has reported 16 cases which include nine foreigners.

Rajasthan has also reported seven cases including that of two foreigners. Tamil Nadu has three cases so far while Andhra Pradesh has two. In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

PM Modi's address

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no medicine for this virus, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase. The PM requested the citizens to avoid going out and isolate themselves unless it is absolutely essential barring for professionals such as doctors, government officials, journalists etc. Moreover, he appealed that senior citizens should stay at home.

Every India should be vigilant. Avoid stepping out of your homes until it is absolutely essential.

Those over the age of 60 should remain inside their homes only.

Dutifully observe Janta Curfew on Sunday, 22nd March 2020 from 7 AM to 9 PM.

At 5 PM on 22nd March 2020, the day of the Janta Curfew, from your homes, express gratitude to those working round the clock to keep India healthy (such as doctors, nurses, paramedics, municipal staff, armed forces, airport staff)

Avoid going to hospitals for routine check-ups. If there are surgeries that can be postponed, kindly do so.

Formation of COVID-19 Economic Response Task Force under the leadership of the Finance Minister to comprehensively look at ways to boost the economy.

Do not cut the wages of those working in your homes, support staff and drivers, gardeners.

Do not indulge in panic buying. India has enough food and ration supplies.

Stay away from rumours.

What is Coronavirus?

The coronavirus (CoV) is a novel strain in the large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. Common symptoms of the novel coronavirus (nCoV) strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, as per WHO. Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people, according to the WHO. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

