Coronavirus Tips & Guidelines Outlined By The World Health Organization (WHO)

Coronavirus is a pandemic that has caused severe panic globally. Since the pandemic has given rise to global panic it has also given rise to several myths, hence here are some guidelines issued by the World Health Organization (WHO) for the safety of the global public in general and to avoid the spread of the virus further. These guidelines if followed properly will also reduce the stress on global health authorities.

Coronavirus Tips & guidelines

1. Basic protective measures for the general public

a. Wash your hands frequently and thoroughly

According to the WHO, the general public must wash their hands frequently and thoroughly. The WHO health guideline also says that hands should be washed with alcohol-based sanitizer or wash them with soap and water. According to the WHO, washing your hands regularly with soap and water or alcohol-based sanitizers will kill viruses that may be present on your hands.

b. Start social distancing

One of the major Coronavirus tips discussed by WHO is social distancing. According to the WHO, it is important to maintain at least 1 meter (3 feet) distance between you and anybody who is sneezing or coughing near you. The WHO guideline states that when someone sneezes or coughs near you they spray small liquid droplets from their nose and mouth. These droplets may contain the virus and hence if breathed in it can result in the virus spreading further.

c. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

Our hands come in contact with several surfaces and hence there are high chances of them picking up the viruses. Once these contaminated hands come in contact with your mouth, eyes, or nose they can further spread the virus. The virus can enter your body and give rise to other Coronavirus symptoms.

d. Practice respiratory hygiene

You and everybody around you must practice respiratory hygiene. Simple respiratory hygiene means covering your face with a tissue or your bent elbow while you cough or sneeze. If you are using a tissue it is important to dispose of the tissue immediately and properly. These droplets dispersed from sneezing or coughing can spread the virus further. Maintaining proper respiratory hygiene by you and the people around you will stop the spread of viruses such as cold, flue and COVID-19.

2. Coronavirus or COVID-19 myths busted

a. COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in an area with a hot and humid climate

According to the evidence found by WHO, COVID-19 can be transmitted in ALL AREAS regardless of its climatic conditions. Hence it is important to adapt all the important health guidelines to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

b. Cold weather CANNOT kill the COVID-19

One of the major myths regarding the COVID-19 is the virus not being able to survive in certain temperatures. According to WHO’s research, the virus can survive in any temperature.

c. Taking hot baths does prevent Coronavirus

Another major Coronavirus myth is taking regular hot baths. Hot baths cannot prevent the spread of the virus. Taking an extremely hot bath can leave your skin dry and cause burns.

d. Coronavirus cannot be transmitted through mosquito bites

According to the WHO, there is no evidence that mosquito bites can spread the new Coronavirus. The virus is primarily spreading through droplets generated from coughing or sneezing.

e. Eating garlic prevents Coronavirus infection

Garlic does have antimicrobial properties. But there is no evidence to prove that it can help in preventing getting infected.

f. Coronavirus affects people of all age cohorts

People from all age cohorts can get infected by the COVID-19 virus. People who have pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease have chances to become severely ill due to the virus. WHO has advised everybody to follow the precautionary guidelines to curb the spread of the virus.

