Manipur Govt Passes Order, Shuts International Border With Myanmar Amid Coronavirus Scare

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak worldwide, the international border with Myanmar has been closed as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the virus. Taking to Twitter, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh posted a picture of the order which says "the international border with Myanmar has been closed, including gate number 1 and gate number 2 until further order." The Manipur government has also prohibited movement of people across the border.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest reports, has claimed around than 4,027 lives across the globe and has infected around 114,422 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel Coronavirus.

In China, 17 more deaths have been reported on Monday taking the death toll by the deadly infection to 3,136 in the country. The number of cases of infection exceeded 80,750 and over 59, 000 people have recovered from the disease. Further, the World Health Organization (WHO) has registered over 3,940 new cases of infection with the novel Coronavirus.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

India's Coronavirus count rises

On Monday, the government revealed that positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up to 47 after two new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Pune. Apart from this, 15 people are under observation for the virus in Maharashtra, however, no positive cases have been detected yet.

Out of these, 44 are active cases, the initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The health ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

