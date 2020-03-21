Coronavirus Outbreak: Strict Restrictions Imposed In Kashmir, Markets Shut

Strict restrictions on movement and assembly of people continued for the third consecutive day on Saturday in Kashmir to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has infected one person in the valley, officials said. They said adequate security forces have been deployed and barricades have been put up at several places in Srinagar. Only government and essential services employees with valid identity cards, media persons, and people with health emergency were allowed to move on streets, they added.

Police asked people to stay indoors and maintain social distancing through public address systems. Most markets across the valley were shut, public transport was off roads and train services were suspended. Educational institutes and public places such as gymnasiums, parks, clubs, and restaurants have been shut down. The measures have been taken after a 67-year-old woman from Khanyar area of Srinagar, who returned to the city on March 16 from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19 in Kashmir

Since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the mobile internet speed in Jammu and Kashmir was increased on Friday in view of the growing demand for restoration of 4G services in the wake of coronavirus scare, officials said. On February 25, the 2G mobile internet services were extended in the newly turned union territory citing 'security concerns.'

The mobile internet speed was increased up to 256 kpbs across the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday evening, they said. The officials said the decision was taken in view of the demands from various quarters, including the National Conference president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah, to restore the high-speed data services.

The National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking the immediate restoration of high-speed 4G internet services in Jammu and Kashmir. "As you are aware, the first case of coronavirus was detected in Kashmir yesterday which has resulted in authorities locking down large parts of the valley," Abdullah, who was last week released from seven-month-long detention, said in a letter to the prime minister.

