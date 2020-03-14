The Debate
Maharashtra Govt Shuts Schools And Colleges After Coronavirus Cases Surge To 19

General News

Maharashtra govt has issued order to shut swimming pools, gyms and theatres till 31st March in in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur

Written By Gloria Methri | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday announced that all educational institutes will remain shut till 31 March in view of the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state. The decision comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act and declared the deadly Coronavirus as an epidemic in the state. 

All public and private schools and colleges will henceforth remain shut until further notice, the Government of Maharashtra notified to the public through a circular. 

Maharashtra has reported 19 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, and the state government has issued order to shut swimming pools, gyms and theatres till 31st March in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur regions as a precautionary measure against the virus.

Chief Minister bans mass gathering

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed in the state assembly that schools will be shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice, except schools that are conducting 10th and 12th standard board exams. 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray banned all mass gatherings in the state, and also appealed to companies to allow 'work from home' wherever possible. He advised people to avoid malls, restaurants, and hotels.

BMC health officials have briefed that four positive cases were detected- 3 in Mumbai, 1 in Thane- after 460 homes were surveyed. This development comes amid India recorded its second death. 

First Published:
