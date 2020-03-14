Maharashtra Govt Shuts Schools And Colleges After Coronavirus Cases Surge To 19

The Maharashtra Government on Saturday announced that all educational institutes will remain shut till 31 March in view of the rise in Coronavirus cases in the state. The decision comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act and declared the deadly Coronavirus as an epidemic in the state.

All public and private schools and colleges will henceforth remain shut until further notice, the Government of Maharashtra notified to the public through a circular.

Maharashtra has reported 19 cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, and the state government has issued order to shut swimming pools, gyms and theatres till 31st March in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur regions as a precautionary measure against the virus.

READ | Coronavirus Positive Cases In Maharashtra Rise To 19

Chief Minister bans mass gathering

Earlier on Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed in the state assembly that schools will be shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice, except schools that are conducting 10th and 12th standard board exams.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray banned all mass gatherings in the state, and also appealed to companies to allow 'work from home' wherever possible. He advised people to avoid malls, restaurants, and hotels.

The state government is urging all private sector companies and employers to allow “Work From Home” wherever possible to avoid travel.

-CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray pic.twitter.com/NluHpZyOgD — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) March 13, 2020

READ | CM Uddhav Declares 'Coronavirus Epidemic In Maharashtra'; Schools In Pune & Pimpri Shu

"I appeal to the public to avoid unnecessary travel and crowd. Avoid going to malls, restaurants & hotels."

-CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray pic.twitter.com/XoZEGlxOCz — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) March 13, 2020

BMC health officials have briefed that four positive cases were detected- 3 in Mumbai, 1 in Thane- after 460 homes were surveyed. This development comes amid India recorded its second death.

READ | Congress' Nirupam Terms CM Uddhav's Coronavirus Steps A 'panic Move'; Argues Against It

READ | Amid Coronavirus Scare, Maharashtra Govt Curtails Ongoing Assembly Session