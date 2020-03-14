Congress' Nirupam Terms CM Uddhav's Coronavirus Steps A 'panic Move'; Argues Against It

Amid the deadly coronavirus outbreak, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday questioned the precautionary measures taken by the government of Maharashtra to prevent the spread of the virus. Taking to Twitter, Nirupam said that the decision to shut down schools and other public places was unnecessary and is taken has been taken in panic mode. He also said that this step will only weaken the economy and spread restlessness among the public.

In his tweet, Nirupam said, "The announcement of the closure of everything by the fear of Coronavirus till March 30 seems to be a decision taken in panic. It was enough for a week. If the situation does not improve, then the period could be extended. Approximately 20 days of detention will further break down the weak economy. Unemployment and restlessness among people will increase."

कोरोना वॉयरस के ख़ौफ़ से सब कुछ 30 मार्च तक बंद करने की घोषणा घबराहट में लिया हुआ फ़ैसला लगता है।

एक हफ़्ता काफ़ी था।हालात नहीं सुधरते तो मियाद बढ़ाई जा सकती थी।

लगभग 20 दिनों की बंदी कमज़ोर अर्थव्यवस्था की कमर और तोड़ेगी।

बेरोज़गारी और बढ़ेगी और लोगों में बेचैनी भी।#coronavirus — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) March 14, 2020

READ | Pakistan Accepts PM Modi's Joint SAARC Strategy Proposal On COVID-19

Maharashtra declares coronavirus epidemic

Maharashtra government on Friday has invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act declaring the Coronavirus as an epidemic, as announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announces in the State Assembly. Informing the assembly of the 17 positive cases detected in the state, he added that schools will shut in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad till further notice barring where 10th and 12th standard board exams are being conducted. Affirming that schools in Mumbai and elsewhere will remain open, Thackeray added that gyms, swimming pools and theatres in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad will be closed starting midnight today till 30th March.

Swimming pools, Gyms, Theatres to be kept shut till 31st March in Mumbai, NaviMumbai, Thane, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/PS6BMyvHqJ — Office of Uddhav Thackeray (@OfficeofUT) March 13, 2020

READ | India's 2nd Coronavirus Death Reported In Delhi; 68-yr-old Victim's Son Tests Positive Too

Coronavirus in India

As of date, the total number of positive cases in India has soared up to over 83 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Along with it, two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15. Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories.

READ | WATCH: Trump Offers To Shake Man's Hand At Coronavirus Briefing; Here's What Happened Next

The Coronavirus crisis

First detected in Wuhan in December 2019, COVID-19- the novel coronavirus has affected nearly 123 countries in the world. Presently, there are over 1,36,895 confirmed cases of COVID-19 which has led to the death of 5,077 people. As there is no vaccine or specific antiviral medicine to treat COVID-19, countries have been grappling with all possible mechanisms to contain its scope. So far, China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have witnessed the most number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus.

READ | CM Uddhav Declares 'Coronavirus Epidemic In Maharashtra'; Schools In Pune & Pimpri Shut