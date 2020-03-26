Coronavirus: Patna DM On Precautions Being Followed, Says No Shortage Of Essentials

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day pan-India lockdown, poor people especially the daily wage laborers, rickshaw pullers, and street vendors are facing a crisis for livelihood. To tackle with the problems faced by the daily wage earners and laborers, the Bihar government has announced a special package of Rs 1000 and one month of Ration to every Ration cardholder. Meanwhile, the Patna District Administration is also planning to organize a community kitchen from Friday onwards.

While speaking to Republic TV, District Magistrate of Patna, Kumar Ravi said, "Passengers of all the trains which have arrived in Patna from different states, have been screened. The database of all the passengers has been sent to every district. The process of home quarantine is being followed, so far there are 6 cases in Bihar. Many people who are transit, schools are being opened for them, and food for everyone will be organized there."

The District Magistrate also ensured that the citizens will face no shortage of essential commodities.

"Many people have called complaining about the misuse of essential commodities, and for that, we have spoken to all retailers and wholesalers. For daily wage laborers, the state govt has announced that every ration cardholder would get one thousand Rupee and grains for one month. "

'Stay home stay safe is the mantra'

Giving a mantra to fight Coronavirus, the DM said, "Stay home, stay safe is the only way to fight Corona. We have started 3 awareness vehicles in Patna ,which will move in different areas of the city. At all the big departmental stores, the Patna municipal corporation is ensuring that people standing in the queue follow social distancing and marking has been done so that people are at a distance of 1 meter.

DM also elaborated that "We have a sufficient number of kits to test Corona infection and now IGIMS has also been authorized to test. Yesterday in the first phase 80 samples and in the second phase 38 samples were tested out of which 2 samples tested positive.

Talking about isolation wards he said, "Nalanda medical college hospital has been converted into isolation ward and Patliputra hotel and other guest houses have been converted into quarantine.

"In villages, many people are not ready to keep people who have arrived from different states. For the schools in villages have been organized for their stay. All the mukhiyas in the villages have been communicated that people coming in from different states, should not violate laws and posters are being pasted on their house, so that move to quarantine home," he added.

Bihar government has also announced that all residents of Bihar who are stuck up in other states will be taken care of by the Govt of Bihar and for this, the Resident commissioner of Bihar Bhawan has been entrusted to compile a list.

(Image Credit: PTI)