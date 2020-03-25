Prashant Kishor Slams Nitish, Asks ‘no Relief For Stranded Biharis?' Amid Covid Lockdown

Attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for not addressing migrant workers' issues from Bihar throughout India, former JDU Vice-President Prashant Kishor questioned why he had not offered aid to the lakhs of poor Biharis stranded throughout the nation, amid Coronavirus lockdown. He pointed out that most governments were helping their own people, adding 'When will Bihar govt extend help or evacuate stranded Biharis?'. Kishor, along with JDU spokesperson Pavan Varma was expelled from the party for alleged 'anti-party' activities, months ahead of Bihar's Assembly polls.

Prashant Kishor calls 21-day Coronavirus lockdown 'a bit too long'; adds political attack

Kishor slams Nitish Kumar on stranded Biharis

दिल्ली और अन्य कई जगहों पर बिहार के सैकड़ों गरीब लोग #lockdown की वजह से फँसे हुए हैं।@Nitishkumar ji, जब दुनिया भर की सरकारें अपने लोगों की मदद कर रही हैं, बिहार सरकार इनलोगों को इनके घरों तक पहुँचाने अथवा जहां ये लोग हैं वहीं कुछ फ़ौरी राहत की व्यवस्था क्यों नहीं कर रही है? — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) March 25, 2020

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India enters Day 1 of 21-day lockdown; total active cases at 553

Daily wage workers stranded

With the suspension of train services, reports state that millions of daily-wage labourers are stuck in several metro cities in India - mainly in Mumbai and Delhi. While several reportedly fear death from hunger rather than Coronavirus, hundreds of these labourers were seen crowding in trains prior to the lockdown - causing a health hazard amid the growing cases of Coronavirus. The Centre has rolled out a scheme of Rs 1340 crore rupees to provide subsidized or free cereals to Contractual workers amid lockdown.

Delhi HC suspends all district courts' functioning amid 21-day pan-India COVID-19 lockdown

Coronavirus crisis in India

As of date, 563 positive cases have been reported of the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19) - 41 have been discharged and Maharashtra reporting the highest at 122. Nine deaths have been reported till date. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries and the Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 25 March to April 15.

Chidambaram suggests '10-point plan' to Centre to help India's poor amid 21-day lockdown

India has also closed the India-Pakistan border and restricted passenger movement at the border with Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, and Myanmar. The government is monitoring all suspected cases and issued preventive advisories with states declaring the disease an epidemic shutting down all educational institutions, monuments, parks, gyms, swimming pools, pubs and banning large gatherings. All domestic airplanes and trains have ceased operation. Visit the official government here: MINISTRY OF HEALTH & FAMILY WELFARE