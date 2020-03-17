Platform Ticket Price For Over 250 Railway Stations Hiked To Rs 50 As Coronavirus Measure

In order to minimize the footfall of people amidst the Coronavirus epidemic, the railways on Tuesday hiked the prices of platform tickets from Rs 10 to Rs 50 for over 250 railway stations across the country. With 12 new cases of novel coronavirus being reported in India on Tuesday, the tally has now increased to 126 as compared to 114, a day earlier. The rise in the prices of the tickets has been done for zonal railways, as per a senior railway official.

Read: J&K: Screening At Banihal Railway Station Amid Coronavirus Scare

The official revealed that in the case of Western Railways, the prices of the platform tickets have been raised Rs 50 for select railway stations. These are namely Mumbai, Vadodra, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar.

This move by the Railway authorities is to prevent the massive crowding of people on these stations in order to arrest the spread of the disease.

Read: No Curtains, Blankets In Trains Amid Coronavirus Outbreak: Railways

Indian Railways withdraws blankets on trains

Previously the Indian Railways had issued orders to all its zones to withdraw blankets and curtains from AC coaches as they are not washed every day. The railway board has also instructed that the minimum temperature in the coaches be set at 24-25 degrees Celsius.

It has also instructed its personnel to intensively clean coach fittings such as grab handles, window grills, bottle holders and charge points as they are touched by thousands of passengers every day. Officials said liquid soap, napkin rolls and disinfectant chemical will be provided to passengers by the housekeeping staff on board.

Read: Coronavirus: Indian Railways Start Disinfecting Mumbai Train Coaches

Read: Air India Pilot Unions Appeal To Aviation Min Seeking Urgent Aid Amid Inconsistent Wages

(With Agency Inputs)