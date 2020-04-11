Coronavirus: Ranjan Gogoi's Mother Donates Rs 1 Lakh To 'PM CARES' Fund

Amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic, former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi's mother Shanti Gogoi on Friday donated Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund in the fight against COVID-19. She had handed over the donation cheque to Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha.

Earlier, Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has donated Rs 25,000 from her savings for PM-CARES fund as India battles Coronavirus.

PM-CARES Fund

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the world in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM-CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust. Other members of the trust include Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and Home Minister.

