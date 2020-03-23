PM Modi Acknowledges His Mother’s Blessings For India's Coronavirus Fighters

As India clapped and rang bells on Sunday at 5 PM and to show solidarity to the members of essential services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben also became a part of it. Taking to Twitter PM Modi praised his mother's efforts and also lauded the mothers of the nation who participated in the Janta curfew.

In his tweet, PM Modi said, "Mother... with the blessings of crores of mothers like you, countless people like doctors, nurses, medical staff, policemen, security personnel, sweepers and media personnel are fighting the coronavirus and are greatly inspired. Got support to work further."

PM Modi's mother expresses gratitude

In the video tweeted by news agency ANI, she can be seen clanging a thaali (plate) to express gratitude to those providing essential services. India showed its gratitude to health workers, media persons, etc for their fight against coronavirus amid lockdown by clapping at 5 PM on Sunday.

#WATCH Gujarat: Mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben clangs utensil at her residence to express gratitude to those providing essential services amid #CoronavirusPandemic. pic.twitter.com/ipaI1yOtoB — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2020

India observes Janta curfew

A 'Janta Curfew' was imposed on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm in wake of rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. The aim was to promote social distancing and thus curbing the spread of deadly COVID-19 disease. PM Modi in his address on March 19 talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Citizens across the country followed PM Modi's instruction to stay inside their homes and contributed to the nation's fight against the pandemic.

“With the Janta Curfew in force, people should move out of their homes, avoid taking the roads, not gather in societies and stay at home. However, people associated with important duties can go out. The success of Janta Curfew on March 22 and its experience will prepare us for the upcoming challenges. I also urge the state government to ensure that citizens follow the Janta Curfew," PM Modi had said.

Coronavirus in India

At least 423 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with seven reported deaths. Multiple states across the country have taken up measures to contain the spread of the virus and have ordered a complete lockdown at least till March 31, with an extension likely. Numerous states have announced lockdowns till at least March 31, suspending all public transport services and non-essential services. The state governments were advised to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in the 75 districts which have reported confirmed cases or casualties relating to COVID 19.

