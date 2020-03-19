Coronavirus Reaches Gujarat; Health Department Reports Two Positive Cases

The deadly Coronavirus pandemic made it to Gujarat as the State Health Department reported its first two cases on Thursday evening. While one infected patient is a resident of Rajkot, the other patient belongs to Surat.

This has taken the total number of cases in all over India to 197, with Maharashtra reporting the highest cases at 49. Gujarat Government has been taking extensive measures to contain the spread of the virus, by shutting down schools and temples even before the first case was reported. On Thursday, however, two cases were reported from the state.

READ | Gujarat: Coronavirus Suspects In Home Quarantine To Wear Wrist Bands

Gujarat Govt orders closure of major temples

To stop the spread of the novel coronavirus in Gujarat, the state government on Thursday decided to close Somnath and Dwarkadheesh temples for devotees from March 20.

The two world-famous temples receive thousands of devotees every day. In an official release here, the government said though 'aarti' will be performed at these temples as per schedule, devotees will not be allowed inside their premises from March 20.

The step has been taken to avoid crowding and enforce social distancing as part of measures to contain the spread of the viral infection.

READ | Coronavirus: Gujarat Govt Orders Closure Of Major Temples

Gujarat Govt shuts all educational institutions

As a precautionary measure against Coronavirus pandemic, all educational institutes across Gujarat will remain shut from March 16 to 29, said Anil Mukim, state Chief Secretary on Sunday. This comes after the total number of COVID-19 cases surge to 107 in India.

"All educational institutions - schools, colleges, tuition classes, Anganwadi across the state will remain closed from March 16 to 29 and while no teaching work will be done here but the teaching and non-teaching staff can come," Mukim said in a press conference.

The Chief Secretary also said that any person caught spitting in public places will be fined Rs 500.

READ | Coronavirus Scare: Gujarat Govt Shuts All Educational Institutions Till March 29

READ | Congress Postpones Its Gandhi Sandesh Yatra Amid Coronavirus Concerns