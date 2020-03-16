The Debate
Coronavirus: Shaheen Bagh Protesters Release Statement, State, 'We Shall Overcome'

General News

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, Shaheen Bagh Protester on Monday issued a statement which said that they were in touch with medical professionals

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shaheen Bagh

Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Shaheen Bagh anti-CAA, NRC, and NPR protesters, on Monday, have released an official statement and stated that the protesters are taking advice from medical and legal experts to combat the current situation. They have also demanded that the Central and Delhi governments provide immediate measures to protect relief camps at North-East Delhi. 

The statement issued by the protesters said that they were in touch with the legal and medical experts to ensure the 'safety of protesters'.

"We the women of Shaheen Bagh, have risen to protest this nation and its Constitution. Alongside our fight, we are keeping a close watch on the developments of the Corona Pandemic. Legal and medical experts are in dialogue with us at the moment to find the best ways forward for our protest," the statement said.

READ | Count of coronavirus patients in India rises to 114, Odisha reports its first case

"We have sat through the coldest winter of a century, and we shall also find ways to overcome our present conditions with uttermost precautions to ensure the safety of our fellow protesters," the statement added. 

The statement also demanded that the Delhi government to take necessary measures for those living in relief camps at the riot-affected section of North-East Delhi. "We also demand the Delhi government to take adequate and immediate measures to ensure the safety of those in North-East Delhi who have lost their homes and are living in relief camps," the statement stated. 

READ | Delhi violence: Shaheen Bagh protesters demand fair probe

Coronavirus in India

According to the latest figures available on Monday, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus in India has soared up to 114 as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Two deaths have been reported in Kalaburagi and West Delhi respectively. India has suspended all visas, barring for a few categories such as diplomatic and employment apart from keeping in abeyance the visa-free travel facility to OCI cardholders till April 15.

Moreover, the Centre has “strongly advised” Indians to avoid all non-essential travel abroad. The government is also monitoring all suspected cases and has issued preventive advisories. 

Taking into consideration the rising number of Coronavirus cases, the Central Government on March 14 decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster."

READ | Shaheen Bagh abuzz on International Women's Day, women from across country support protest

READ | Shaheen Bagh & Delhi riots are result of poison between ideologies: Baba Ramdev

First Published:
