Coronavirus: Shirdi Sai Baba Temple On High Alert, Installs 11 Infrared Thermometers

In the wake of Covid-19 (Coronavirus), Shirdi's Sai Baba Temple trust has installed 11 infrared thermometers across the Temple premises. It is being said that all the devotees will be checked using an infrared thermometer.

Sai Baba trust authorities informed to Republic TV that, "For now, 11 infrared thermometers have been installed in the premises of Sai Baba temple. Every devotee entering the temple premises will be checked through the infrared thermometer. This is one cause of precautionary measures initiated by Sai Baba trust".

Read: Shirdi Row: Saamna Defends Maha CM Uddhav Thackeray, Says Grant Issued To Develop Pathri

Further, he said, "11 infrared thermometers have been purchased from the Sai temple institute. Along with this, the Isolation ward has been arranged in the Sai Baba temple hospital. We are continuously reviewing the situation and the suspected patients. Also, we have stepped up cleanliness activities. We have asked all the staff to wear masks and maintain cleanliness. Along with this, all the staff has been asked to clean temple premises five times a day as against the regular practice of three times".

The Shirdi temple trust that runs two hospitals have set up one isolation ward at both places in Shirdi. The temple has also decided to carry out a mass awareness program among devotees about cleanliness.

Read: Shirdi Controversy: After Pathri, Bhivpuri Claims Its Sai Temple Is More Ancient

11 positive cases in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, Two persons from Mumbai and another from Nagpur on Wednesday tested positive for Coronavirus, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 11.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday evening in Vidhan Bhavan, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said two positive cases from Mumbai and eight from Pune have been reported till now. Whereas, In a late-night development, a Nagpur-based man tested positive for Coronavirus infection.

According to the reports, In Maharashtra, so far 11 people have tested positive including eight in Pune and two in Mumbai and one in Nagpur. At present, 18 travellers are still in hospital in Pune, while 15 are in isolation in Mumbai. Those who have tested positive in Mumbai and Pune have a travel history to Dubai.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said, "As of now, the state government has not shut down schools and colleges, and is watching the situation closely. Class X exams are going on at present. There was no need to panic, but people need to be vigilant. No proposal regarding IPL was received by the government and no decision has been taken in this regard".

Read: Sai Baba Birthplace Row Escalates: Pathri Threatens Stir As CM Uddhav Meets Shirdi Locals

Read: Shirdi Villagers Suspend Bandh; Future Course Of Action Depends On CM's Decision