Shirdi Controversy: After Pathri, Bhivpuri Claims Its Sai Temple Is More Ancient

With the ongoing controversy over Sai Baba's birthplace, a new angle has emerged in the matter. After the people of Pathri claimed it to be the birthplace of Saibaba, the residents of Bhivpuri town in Maharashtra have claimed that the Sai Baba temple there is more ancient than the Shirdi Sai Baba temple.

The Bhivpuri town residents have issued a warning to protest and have sought time from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the matter.

Bhivpuri residents demand the govt to fund the town's Sai temple

The town residents have claimed the “Sai Leela” as the source of its claim. As per the town locals, Sai Baba presented his idol to the Kashyap family after which they dedicated a temple to Sai Baba.

The town residents have asked the government to also consider Bhivpuri and also stated that it should fund the development of the Sai Temple in Bhivpuri.

Uddhav Thackeray declares Pathri as Sai Baba's birthplace

Earlier on January 19, the Maharashtra cabinet held a review meeting regarding the development of Parbhani district. In the meeting, CM Uddhav Thackeray announced that Pathri, considered as the birthplace of Sai Baba, would be developed as a site for religious tourism. Thackeray also announced a grant of Rs100 crore to Pathri.

Shirdi Bandh

The move triggered residents of Shirdi to announce a bandh from January 19 onwards. Moreover, Saibaba Sansthan Trust reportedly slammed Thackeray for confusing the devotees.

Reportedly, the residents of Shirdi have apprehensions that the temple will lose its importance if Pathri is declared as the birthplace of Sai Baba. The trust has mentioned that they don't have any issues with the Thackeray government issuing funds for the development of Parthi, but do not want it to be declared as Sai baba's birthplace.

While Shirdi is known as Sai Baba's 'karmabhoomi' and the place where he attained samadhi, Parthi is allegedly believed to be his birthplace by many but the claim has never been proven.

Shirdi MLA Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and his son Sujay Vikhe Patil have backed the bandh, condemning Thackeray for stirring a controversy over Baba's birthplace which has not been revealed by the saint himself.

Moreover, BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil has threatened to launch a 'legal fight' over the issue, asking why the claims over Sai Baba's birthplace surfaced only after the new government took over.

