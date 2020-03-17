Coronavirus: 'Suspend Breath Analyser Test For ATC Officers', Writes ATC Guild To PM Modi

Air Traffic Controllers' Guild (India) has now written to PM Modi after repeated requests made to Aviation regulator DGCA, requesting suspension of mandatory Breath Analyser Test (BAT) for the officers during the pandemic Covid-19.

“When GOI had taken initiative to close the CORONA chapter in India in Stage Il itself, the acts like BAT for ATCOs may backfire. In fact, GOI even banned biometric attendance and all state governments banned BAT for drivers, which are less dangerous than BAT of ATCOs. Anytime an ATCO can be infected by the deadly and highly infectious virus in BAT. If only one ATCO got infected, the whole shift will and the whole airport needs to be closed,” stated the letter written to PM Modi.

The Breath Analyser Test was introduced as mandatory by DGCA to ensure no officer works in such a high pressure job under the influence of alcohol. Taking pride in the performance of the ATC officers, the guild assured that no dereliction will take place and also stated “the officers on duty understand the sensitivity of their jobs”.

'BATs can spread the virus'

After addressing letters to the Airport Authority of India and also aviation regulator DGCA, citing the urgency, no heed was paid to withdraw BAT. Finally, the guild has now appealed to PM Modi to further the Government's commitment to contain Coronavirus.

“During current pandemic conditions, usage of Breath Analyser Test is highly unhygienic and can be an avenue for spreading of the virus to a lot of people. It is indeed a deadly disease and no cure has been found it is the responsibility of the guild to ensure the safety of our officers,” said one of the ATC officers.

On Tuesday, a third death due to the novel coronavirus was been reported as a 64-year-old patient who tested positive for Coronavirus passed away in Mumbai. The patient was admitted to Kasturba hospital in Mumbai. The resident of Ghatkopar was the first victim of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra which has reported 39 COVID-19 cases so far, highest in the country.

A total of 125 patients has tested positive for coronavirus in the country, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said today.

