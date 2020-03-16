Delhi Govt Sets Up Quarantine Facilities In Three Airport Hotels Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

In view of the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday has asked three airport hotels - Lemon Tree, Red Fox, IBIS to set up quarantine facilities. Taking to microblogging site Kejriwal said people arriving from abroad who are being quarantined require high-end facilities and so the govt has allocated three hotels with 182 rooms. Kejriwal also mentioned that the prices will be fixed and paid by those who want better and luxury isolation.

The Chief Minister earlier reviewed Delhi government’s effort on the ground to contain coronavirus via video conference with DMs, SDMs, municipal commissioners along with Cabinet ministers and senior officers.

After the meeting, Kejriwal in a press briefing said, "All gyms, night clubs, spas to be closed till March 31st. Any gathering with more than 50 persons excluding weddings will not be allowed. For weddings also, we request if they can be postponed then please do so." He added, "We are placing patients under quarantine. If there is an outbreak, we are ready with around 500 beds in hospitals. We are requesting and appealing people under quarantine to stay indoors strictly."

Two coronavirus patients in Delhi recover

On Sunday, two persons undergoing treatment for coronavirus in Delhi were discharged from hospitals following their recovery, authorities said. So far, Delhi has seen seven positive cases including a patient who died. Of these, two persons who had earlier tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to hospitals have been discharged following treatment, the Delhi Health Department said in a statement.

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 118, according to the Health Ministry data as of Sunday night. Out of the 110 cases, 17 patients are foreign nationals. Moreover, of the total tally, two persons have passed away due to the disease, with one death having occurred in Karnataka’s Kalburgi and the second one in Delhi. Nine patients have also been discharged after having been recovered.

Globally, there have been over 1.69 lakh confirmed cases of COVID-19. At least 6,500 people have died so far — the majority of them in China. However, infections have steadily risen in Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, and the United States.

