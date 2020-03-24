Coronavirus: Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor Support PM Modi's 21-day Lockdown Announcement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day complete lockdown in the country from midnight on Tuesday in his address to the nation. The Prime Minister also emphasised on the necessity of 'social distancing' and elaborated on the need of the hour to stay home.

Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and many others came out in support of this lockdown. Producer Ronnie Screwalla also stressed, "21 day lockdown is the best & strongest move -India values lives of its citizens - it’s never more clear than today @narendramodi - and it’s not Stay at Home - it’s stay INSIDE your home ! If we contain it only then can we next plan to cure -it’s a long haul-let’s get used to it."

And it’s a lockdown not a curfew which means - essential services will be always available - but the Govt wants the right to haul people up if they continue to roam around or gather in groups - stay INSIDE your home not just At home ! No kids playing in compounds or landings ! — Ronnie Screwvala (@RonnieScrewvala) March 24, 2020

21 days !

Not a lot for us in return of our lives.

Let’s do this everyone ! 💪🏼

And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 24, 2020

A heartfelt appeal by Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi to respect the 21 day National Lockdown.



Please DO NOT venture out & help the nation fight this deadly pandemic. 🙏🏼



Together we can, and we will. #CoronavirusLockdown #CurfewInIndia — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) March 24, 2020