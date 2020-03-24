The Debate
Coronavirus: Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor Support PM Modi's 21-day Lockdown Announcement

General News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day complete lockdown in the country from midnight on Tuesday in his address to the nation.

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced 21-day complete lockdown in the country from midnight on Tuesday in his address to the nation. The Prime Minister also emphasised on the necessity of 'social distancing' and elaborated on the need of the hour to stay home.

Bollywood celebrities like Taapsee Pannu, Arjun Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Vikrant Massey and many others came out in support of this lockdown. Producer Ronnie Screwalla also stressed, "21 day lockdown is the best & strongest move -India values lives of its citizens - it’s never more clear than today @narendramodi - and it’s not Stay at Home - it’s stay INSIDE your home ! If we contain it only then can we next plan to cure -it’s a long haul-let’s get used to it."

As PM Modi announces 21-day lockdown, Here are the key highlights from his address

 

