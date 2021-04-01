Coronavirus Vaccination On All Days Of April says Centre; Asks States To Make Arrangements

As India recorded over 70,000 Covid-19 cases in a day recently, the Central government on Thursday announced that vaccination for coronavirus will be provided to people on all days in the month of April, at all public and private Covid-19 vaccination centers, including on the gazetted holidays. The Centre has written to all the States and Union Territories in this regard.



A press release issued by the Centre dated April 1 reads "This step has been taken after detailed deliberations with the states and UTs on March 31, 2021, to optimally utilise all Covid vaccination centers across the public and private sectors to ensure a rapid increase in the pace and coverage."

Centre asks states, UTs to scale arrangements for month-long vaccination drive

The Centre through its letter has asked all the state and UTs to make necessary arrangements for the month-long vaccination drive, that will take place on all days of April. "This decision is in line with the graded and pro-active approach employed by the government along with the states for Covid-19 vaccination," the release read.

The government recently also announced that the vaccination of all aged above 45 years will start from April 1, based on the recommendations of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration (NEGVAC). The Centre has also said that the vaccination exercise is a tool to protect the most vulnerable groups in the population from Covid-19 and has to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level. With 72,330 fresh cases on Thursday, India's total Covid-19 contractions have reached 12,221,665, while India is the fifth-nation across the world to be worse hit by a coronavirus.

