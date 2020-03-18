Coronavirus: Yogi Adityanath Announces Cash Handout For Poor, Free Treatment For Patients

From cash handouts to shutdowns of tourist places, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath announced a host of measures by the state to deal with the threat of Coronavirus. In a series of tweets on Tuesday, Adityanath informed the various decisions made by the state government. According to official data, UP has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 while five have been cured.

Among the most impactful measure is the state government's decision to give cash handouts to daily wage labourers who are hit due to Coronavirus-related joblessness. Economic activity across India have been hit as governments ordered shutdowns of public places like malls and restaurants. Adityanath said that the amount, which is yet to be decided, will be directly transferred into bank accounts of beneficiaries.

"To ensure the sustenance of households of daily wage labourers who are affected due to Coronavirus, the state government has decided to provide a fixed amount in the bank account of the labourers," the CM said. He informed that a committee constituted under the chairmanship of the state finance minister will submit the report in that regards in three days.

कोरोना वायरस के दुष्प्रभाव के चलते दिहाड़ी मजदूर भाई-बहनों को परिवार के भरण-पोषण में समस्या न हो, इस हेतु प्रदेश सरकार ने एक तय धनराशि मजदूर भाई-बहनों के बैंक खाते में प्रदान करने का निर्णय लिया है।

इस संबंध में वित्तमंत्री की अध्यक्षता में गठित समिति 3 दिन में रिपोर्ट सौंपेगी। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 17, 2020

READ | Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh Govt Cancels All Examinations In State

The Chief Minister also declared that the government will provide free screening facilities and treatment to those infected with the Coronavirus. Along with this, the state has also decided that there will be no deduction in the salary of such patients for the leave taken for treatment.

Tourist places shut

"All tourist places and museums have been instructed to remain closed until March 31. The areas will be sanitized during this time and the entry of tourists will be prohibited. Tehsil Day, Samadhan Divas and Janata Darshan will also be postponed till April 2," the CM tweeted. He also requested people to avoid going to crowded places.

सभी पर्यटक स्थलों और संग्रहालयों को 31 मार्च तक बंद रखने के निर्देश दिए हैं। इस दौरान वहां साफ-सफाई होगी,पर पर्यटकों का प्रवेश वर्जित रहेगा।

तहसील दिवस,समाधान दिवस व जनता दर्शन का आयोजन भी 2 अप्रैल तक स्थगित रहेगा।

आप सब से विनम्र आग्रह है कि भीड़-भाड़ वाली जगहों पर जाने से बचें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 17, 2020

READ | Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh Shuts Educational Institutions, Tourist Spots

Yogi Adityanath also informed that the government has directed all District Magistrates to initiate awareness campaigns on the Coronavirus outbreak with the help of religious leaders in such places. "All the officials of the Gram Panchayats and the Urban Development Department have been instructed to ensure cleanliness," he added.

READ | No Confirmed Coronavirus Case In Chhattisgarh So Far

READ | UP Lawyer Charged With Sedition For Tweeting 'objectionably' Against CM Yogi Adityanath

(PTI photo)