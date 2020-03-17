Coronavirus: Uttar Pradesh Govt Cancels All Examinations In State

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak in India, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday cancelled all examinations across the State until further notice. As per the figures reported by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 13 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far.

Read: 'PM Modi Appreciated Positive Campaign By Media Against COVID-19,' Says Pralhad Joshi

The Uttar Pradesh government has also extended the closure of all educational institutes including schools, colleges and teaching centres across the State till April 2.

Read: Yogi Adityanath Assures Uttar Pradesh Govt Taking All Possible Steps To Fight Coronavirus

Yogi addresses situation in State

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday that the government has taken every possible step to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic. CM Yogi stated that the State government is conducting training for doctors and para-medical staff to treat patients suffering from Coronavirus. Over one lakh Anganwadi and Asha workers have been trained along with four thousand doctors in Uttar Pradesh. The Chief Minister also revealed that UNICEF and WHO are assisting the State in conducting these pieces of training.

Read: PM Modi Backs Continuation Of Parliament; Expresses Regret Over MPs Seeking Curtailment

"We have 1,268-bed isolations wards as of now and it can be expanded if the need arises. We have also assured the availability of masks, gloves, and gowns in each district," said Yogi Adityanath.

Read: 'We Have Been Vigilant, 820 Isolation Beds Ready': Uttar Pradesh Health Min On Coronavirus

Number of confirmed cases in India rise to 126

India on Tuesday reported third death due to novel coronavirus as a 64-year-old patient with COVID-19 infection passed away in Mumbai. The resident of Ghatkopar was the first victim of coronavirus infection in Maharashtra which has reported 39 COVID-19 cases so far, highest in the country. The total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India has reached 126, according to the Ministry of Health.

(With Agency Inputs)