Countering Terrorism To Ensuring Healthy Teeth, Army Takes Care Of Kashmiri Smiles At LoC

The Indian Army is not only fighting terrorism and infiltration at the borders but also ensuring a holistic welfare of the Kashmiris. On September 13, the Indian Army organized a Medical and Dental camp for the villagers of the Machhal sector at Sahi Memorial Hospital, Machhal in coordination with civil administration. Machhal is a remote sector in the Northern part of the Kupwara district.

Sarpanch and residents from border villages of Machhal approached Army Camp highlighting the need of Medical care for old person, children, and women.

The aim of the camp was to address basic medical needs and administer basic dental care to the people from these villages. The camp was widely advertised in local groups and through announcements for a week prior to the conduct so that maximum people can reap benefit out of this initiative.

Four army doctors and one dental doctor attended to more than 350 people from the adjoining villages. People were provided free dental check-ups. Free medicines were also distributed to the patients and a class was also conducted on nutrition deficiency in children and women. People were also educated on COVID-19. The villagers appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army and were grateful for their contribution in making Kashmir healthy and prosperous.

See in pictures Indian Army spreading smiles at the LoC:

(Image: Republic World)