Couple In Tamil Nadu Receives Bouquet Of Onions As Wedding Gift

A couple in Tamil Nadu received an “expensive” and unusual gift - a bouquet of onions. As per reports, the couple got married at Manjakuppam in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. The friends of the groom gave this funny yet resourceful gift at their reception. The incident has gone viral on social media.

The wedding picture shared on social media shows four friends who are presenting a unique gift. Just when they opened the package, they discovered that it was a bouquet made of onions. Reports mention that about 2.5Kg of onion was used to create the entire arrangement. Several guests at the wedding were drawn towards the stage when such a gift was presented. Just then the image of the couple and their friends posing with the bouquet of onions made its way onto Twitter.

Speaking about the gift, one of the friends of the groom told a news publication that the public has to pay Rs. 195 per 1 Kg of onion. It is eating into the budget of commoners. So, they thought of buying 2.5 kilos of Onion worth Rs 500 from a store in Cuddalore and presented it to the couple.

Sonia Gandhi receives onions

Wholesale onion prices in Tamil Nadu range from Rs 150 to Rs 160 per kg on December 9. In Madurai, the prices reached Rs 200. Meanwhile, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy gifted onions to women on Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s birthday to protest against the increasing onion prices in the country. At the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee office, the State Congress president also presented the CM with onions. Earlier, the Puducherry CM called upon the Central government to take requisite measures to reduce the price of onion.

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telegu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu along with other leaders of his party held protests in Amaravati against the rising prices of the onions in the State on Monday. On Saturday, the price of onions shot up to as high as Rs 250 per kilogram in the Chittoor district. The price of the degraded variety (almost rotten onions) had sky-rocketed as high as Rs 200 per kilogram. The Communist Party of India has been stagings protest in Visakhapatnam over the rising onion prices in the country for the last few days.

