Puducherry CM Gifts People Onions On Sonia Gandhi's Birthday To Protest Against Price Rise

General News

On December 9, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy gifted onions to women on Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s birthday to protest rising prices of onion.

Written By Akhil Oka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Puducherry

On Monday, December 9, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy gifted onions to women on Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s birthday to protest against the increasing onion prices in the country. At the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee office, the State Congress president also presented the CM with onions. Earlier, the Puducherry CM called upon the Central government to take requisite measures to reduce the price of onion.

PM Modi extends birthday wishes

The Congress President turned 73 on Monday. A number of politicians cutting across party lines wished her on this occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes for her good health. Narayanasamy stated that the people of Puducherry were offering prayers for her in temples, churches, and mosques. Recalling her "immense sacrifice" for the nation, he too prayed for her long life. 

Sonia Gandhi decides against celebrating her birthday

According to a PTI report, Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year to express her solidarity with the rising instances of violence against women in India in the last few days. This comes after a young doctor in Hyderabad was brutally raped and murdered in Hyderabad and a rape victim in Unnao was set ablaze as she was on the way for a court hearing. Unfortunately, the latter could not survive despite all possible attempts by the doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital. The Congress party has been vociferously raising its voice against these atrocities. 

Published:
COMMENT
