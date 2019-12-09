Puducherry CM Gifts People Onions On Sonia Gandhi's Birthday To Protest Against Price Rise

On Monday, December 9, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy gifted onions to women on Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s birthday to protest against the increasing onion prices in the country. At the Puducherry Pradesh Congress Committee office, the State Congress president also presented the CM with onions. Earlier, the Puducherry CM called upon the Central government to take requisite measures to reduce the price of onion.

#OnionPrice is skyrocketed & sold for ₹300/Kg which is affecting common people, the Govt. of #India should immediately take steps to reduce the price of onion by taking corrective measures otherwise it will be burden on common man. #OnionEmergency #OnionPriceHike — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) December 6, 2019

PM Modi extends birthday wishes

The Congress President turned 73 on Monday. A number of politicians cutting across party lines wished her on this occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes for her good health. Narayanasamy stated that the people of Puducherry were offering prayers for her in temples, churches, and mosques. Recalling her "immense sacrifice" for the nation, he too prayed for her long life.

Birthday wishes to Mrs. Sonia Gandhi Ji. Praying for her long life and good health. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 9, 2019

#Puducherry celebrating H. CongressPresident Smt #SoniaGandhi 73rd Birthday. Prayers in Temple,Mosque,Church &helping poor. The kind of sacrifice madam made to save our nation is immense. I pray God to give strength for Madam who is torch bearer for our nation&party to live long pic.twitter.com/ZjuPSuXsOG — V.Narayanasamy (@VNarayanasami) December 9, 2019

Sonia Gandhi decides against celebrating her birthday

According to a PTI report, Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday this year to express her solidarity with the rising instances of violence against women in India in the last few days. This comes after a young doctor in Hyderabad was brutally raped and murdered in Hyderabad and a rape victim in Unnao was set ablaze as she was on the way for a court hearing. Unfortunately, the latter could not survive despite all possible attempts by the doctors at the Safdarjung Hospital. The Congress party has been vociferously raising its voice against these atrocities.

